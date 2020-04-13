Lone Star ’Renewed by Fox – Deadline

Fox Entertainment continues its first renovations, picking up iconic drama series 9-1-1 for a fourth season and its spin-off derived 9-1-1: lone star for one second.

The network has already renewed its first-year animated series Bless the Harts and Duncanville for next season and also has The Simpsons and Family man ready to return next fall.

Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear, the first-response procedure explores the high-pressure experiences of police officers, firefighters, and dispatchers who are embroiled in terrifying, shocking, and poignant situations. Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, and Jennifer Love Hewitt star, with Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Rockmond Dunbar, and Ryan Guzman in regular series roles. WWE superstar Ronda Rousey resorts.

9-1-1: Lone Star follows a sophisticated New York firefighter (Lowe) who, along with his son, relocates to Austin, and must try to balance the salvation of those who are most vulnerable to solving problems for their counts life.

Liv Tyler also stars, alongside Jim Parrack, Ronen Rubenstein, Sierra McClain, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Julian Works, and Rafael Silva.

9-1-1 and 9-1-1: lone star They are produced by 20th Century Fox Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision. Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear are series creators, executive producers, and writers. Bradley Buecker is executive producer and director of the series. Alexis Martin Woodall, Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, John J. Gray, and Kristen Reidel are also executive producers. Lowe co-executive produces 9-1-1: Lone Star.