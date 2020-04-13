Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says Sir Kenny Dalglish contracted coronavirus was a real shock | Football news

"We all know Kenny and love him. We just sent him all of our thoughts and prayers at the time, but maybe he didn't need it, which is even better."





Sir Kenny Dalglish tested positive for coronavirus

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits that news of Sir Kenny Dalglish's positive coronavirus test had a major impact on his squad.

The 69-year-old former Reds player and manager was admitted to the hospital Wednesday for treatment for gallstones and later tested positive for COVID-19 despite showing no symptoms.

After being released from the hospital, Dalglish praised NHS workers across the country and is recovering at home in isolation.

Although Klopp revealed that the news was a concern for everyone related to the club: "It was a real shock three days ago when I first heard about it. The boys were sent a message in our WhatsApp group and they all said : & # 39; wow & # 39 ;, "Klopp told the Liverpool website.

"What you feel at the time is a big difference if you know someone who has contracted the virus or if you don't know it."

"Right now, it was like 'wow, one of us has it' and it was really crazy.

Jurgen Klopp says everyone in Liverpool wants Sir Kenny Dalglish long after he tested positive for coronavirus

"We all know that this terrible disease is causing pain worldwide, but this was the first time that many of us someone with whom we have such a personal connection was affected by this measure."

"I had the opportunity to immediately text with one of her daughters and we talked about it. She was calm, not relaxed, but she was fine and said everything was looking good, and two days later we heard that she was discharged from the hospital,quot;.

"This is good news, very good news, and I hope he is still doing well."

"We all know Kenny and love him. We just sent him all of our thoughts and prayers at the time, but maybe he didn't need it, which is even better."