Lionsgate teams with Fandango, YouTube and NATO will assist Cinema Furlougghed employees with "Lionsgate Live!" – Deadline

Lionsgate, along with Fandango, YouTube and NATO, is launching Lionsgate Live! one night at the cinema a live stream of four consecutive movies on Friday night beginning on April 17 with The Hunger Games on the distributor YouTube page and the Fandango Movieclips YouTube page.

Lionsgate's initial donation, as well as audience and partner donations throughout this event will benefit the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation, which is dedicated to helping workers across the film industry, and will be linked to the Foundation's charity page so viewers who can can also help The Will Rogers Foundation currently provides financial assistance to theater employees affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

Related story YouTube Originals offers some library titles for free during lockout

Shutterstock



Lionsgate Live! one night at the cinema It will be presented by Jamie Lee Curtis, who will share her own movie memories along with special guests from celebrities and YouTube personalities. Every week's night at the cinema will feature special programming and interactive opportunities for fans, including real-time fan chats via YouTube Live, live tweeting @Lionsgate and its partners, and shared opportunities for fan engagement in the show, including movie trivia, movie-themed challenges, and more.

The schedule for the Lionsgate Live movies, which will air on Fridays at 6:00 p.m. PT / 9:00 p.m. ET are:

April 17, The Hunger Games

April 24, Dirty Dancing

May 1 – La La Land

May 8, John wick (age registration required)

Lionsgate



In addition to NATO, YouTube, and Fandango, the major exhibition circuits – AMC, Regal, and Cinemark – also join Liongate at movie night. Popcornopolis will support a consumer movie night deal, with 10% of sales donated to the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation, as well as SnackNation, which will curate a box of movie-themed snacks with a special price and shipping free.

"There is nothing to replace the magic of watching a movie alongside your fellow moviegoers on a big screen, but this is an opportunity for America to come together to recreate the experience," said Joe Drake, president of Lionsgate Motion. Picture. Group. "This is a great opportunity to show the country’s theater employees how much we miss going to their theaters and how much we support them. Jamie Lee Curtis, a woman who literally grew up with movies and theaters, is one of the world's biggest movie fans, making it a real thrill to be hosting this event. Let's have fun watching some classic movies together at home as we celebrate the movies! "

John Fithian, President and CEO, National Association of Theater Owners, added: “Throughout 125 years of film history, this is the first time that movie theaters have been closed across the country. Whether it's depression, wars, disasters, or local calamities, movie theaters have always been a gathering place where the public can gather to laugh and be moved, react as one, leave their problems behind or forget about their hard times. week to work, and just lose yourself in the amazing stories on the big screen. Until we can meet again in our nation's theaters, we are grateful to Lionsgate for honoring the cinematic experience and are delighted to join them for the next four Fridays, not only to watch four classic movies for free, but also to Let fans and celebrities share their own memories of movies. We love that so many people talk about what makes going to the movies so unique and memorable. "