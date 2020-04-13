Liam Hemsworth says being vegan took him to the hospital with a kidney stone!

Liam Hemsworth talked about his health problems and it turns out they were the result of trying to be healthier! Apparently, the muscular actor tried to go vegan, but instead of improving his lifestyle, he ended up in the hospital, with a very painful kidney stone as a result!

So is! Liam spoke about this during an interview for Men’s Health magazine, explaining that a vegan diet was not the right thing for him personally.

As you know, your ex Miley Cyrus is a vegan and it seems that her lifestyle was also infected while they were together.

In fact, he managed to stick to a plant-based diet for years, but then things really went wrong!

In February of last year, Liam ended up in the hospital with a kidney stone and the doctors told him it was because what was he eating and what was not!

Vegan I was a vegan for almost four years, and then, in February of last year, I felt lethargic. Then they gave me a kidney stone. It was one of the most painful weeks of my life. I was doing press for Isn & # 39; t It Romantic. But I had to go to the hospital and have surgery. Everything is fine now, thankfully. But once you get a kidney stone, you have a 50 percent chance of getting another if you continue to eat the way you were eating, "she shared with the magazine.

The Hunger Games actor explained that: ‘Well, my particular kidney stone was a Calciumoxalate kidney stone. It is formed by having too much oxalate in your diet. Oxalates are very rich in many vegetables, specifically spinach, almonds, beets, potatoes. Every morning I had five handfuls of spinach and then almond milk, almond butter, and a bit of vegan protein in a smoothie, too. And that's what I considered super healthy. "

But of course, after what happened, Liam really had to rethink everything when it came to what he considered healthy.

Ad %MINIFYHTML5b25e5fe796ef9714af75c523e6bc3ae22% %MINIFYHTML5b25e5fe796ef9714af75c523e6bc3ae22%

His advice? Find out what works best for your body!



Post views:

0 0