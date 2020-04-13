Liam Hemsworth confesses that being with Miley Cyrus was "stressful,quot; – Here's why!

It's been over seven months since Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth ended their decade-long relationship, over and over again. That also meant divorcing after only months of being married.

In the meantime, the two of them have moved on with other people and it also seems like enough time has passed for them to start talking about their past together more openly.

This is what Liam did during an interview for Men’s Health, the actor revealed that being with Miley was really stressful, but now that they are no longer together, he has found the balance.

However, the reason he was so stressed out while he was with her seems to have little to do with Miley herself, but with the continued attention she received due to their being a couple.

Apparently being under a media microscope really caught him.

"Over a long period of time, it was very stressful, and it really came to me, constantly under a microscope," he said through the magazine.

When asked if he had been able to find peace while also in the limelight, Liam said, 'Yeah, look, there are times when you want to lash out and say something … because from my point of view seen, most of the time the things written about I am completely false. There are times when you want to talk, and there are other times when it's not worth it, because you're only going to get more attention, and then it's better not to think about it and let it all go away. . & # 39;

He went on to explain that ‘These days, I don't want to spend any more time worrying about that kind of thing. Now I remember what to appreciate and enjoy every moment as much as possible, whether I'm working or I'm with my family or whatever I'm doing. I'm just trying to find something positive in everyone and enjoy life … "



