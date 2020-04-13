Let's talk about Pete Rose's brief stint with the Expos.

Do you know what's still weird? Seeing Pete Rose in the Expos uniform. I was reminded of that today when I saw it was the anniversary of Rose's 4,000th career success. More of that in a minute.

One of the strangest problems in baseball history was the relatively short period that the all-time MLB leader spent north of the border during the 1984. Season. It's easy to forget that Rose ever spent time in Montreal, since which represented a much smaller chapter in his 24-year playing career. It's really only considered odd because Rose, after playing for 22 years in the vaguely similar color schemes of the Reds and Phillies, simply didn't look good in the Expos's strong red, white, and blue uniform. But that's also what makes it great.

MORE: That time, the Padres owner insulted the team over the PA system during a game

Although Rose's time in Montreal is not really forgotten, there is little talk of him. This is because almost every major moment of his career occurred with the Reds and Phillies from 1963 until he was banned from baseball in 1989 for gambling. But, obviously, his time in Montreal was not unimportant, thanks to that 4,000th career success. His double on the right field line against the Phillies on April 13, 1984, made Rose the switch just the second player in MLB history to reach 4,000 hits, after Ty Cobb. Let's enjoy that highlight moment now.

That the blow was against his old team probably made him even sweeter.

Rose signed with the Expos during the 1983-84 offseason. Her time with the Phillies had ended with someone sour, as the team felt their game days were over after a poor performance for an 83-pennant-winning Philly squad. Rose was worth -2.1 bWAR that season, and it seemed like the age had finally reached 42 years. But Montreal still had faith and signed him on a one-year contract for 1984.

And make no mistake, Rose approached the 1984 season with something to prove.

"When you mess with my pride, when you lean me against the wall with my pride, someone is going to be in trouble," Rose said after her release from the Phillies, according to a Sporting News report at the time.

The Expos hoped Rose still had enough left to wake her team up the way it had sparked Reds and Phillies championship teams earlier in their careers.

"It seemed like we were missing some of the qualities that Pete has," Expos president John McHale told SN. "Maybe we can get one last breath from him, well, not one last breath, but a couple of breaths. We told Pete that we are not interested in him attending … We told him we are only interested in him help win. "

MORE: networks, teams need a better definition of "classic,quot; games

Rose was up for the challenge.

"For those who think I can't play anymore, Montreal gave me a contract and they are a pretty good team," Rose said, according to an SN report. "There is nothing I can do about the day I was born. I wish people would forget how old I am. I don't feel old, I don't act old, and medical experts have told me that my body is not old." .

"Two years ago, I led the league in hits at age 40, and no one said anything about getting washed. The Montreal crowd should expect to get 202 hits because, if I do, I'll produce for this team."

This is not how things developed.

Despite initial expectations from both Rose and the Expos, and despite her historic 4,000th in April, Rose played just 95 games in Montreal before an exchange with the Reds from her hometown in August. In 314 plate appearances with the Expos, Rose collected 72 hits and produced a .286 / .359 / .337 cut line – good for 0.3 b WAR. Ironically, despite wanting Rose to provide the X factor to take them to the top, and despite the presence of three future Hall of Famers in the lineup, the 1984 Expos provided the first losing season of the franchise of the decade.

The Reds named Rose's player-manager, a title he held for two more seasons before retiring as a player after the 1986 season. During that time, Rose passed Cobb on the all-time hit list and finished his career with 4,256 hits. A few years later, of course, Rose was banned from baseball because of the game charges and the subsequent investigation that culminated in her acceptance of baseball's ultimate punishment.

But today is not about that worn-out story. It's about that brief moment when Rose wore the colorful Montreal uniform, preserved in fan memories, a major highlight and some baseball cards, like this 1985 Donruss beauty.