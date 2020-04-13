Leicester Tigers: Steve Borthwick to Become Head Coach on July 1 | Rugby Union News

"We realize that we have a lot of work to do, and I know that everyone at the club is determined to work tirelessly to succeed in this challenge."





Steve Borthwick assumes his new role as Leicester head coach in July

Leicester has announced that Steve Borthwick will take over as head coach on July 1 with Geordan Murphy rising to the position of director of rugby.

The former England captain has been serving as his country's head coach since 2015, but will now take on the task of trying to improve the Tigers' fortune.

Only the Saracens, whose 105-point deduction for repeated breach of the salary cap means they will be automatically relegated, are below Leicester in the Gallagher Premier League standings.

"I am delighted to join Leicester Tigers as head coach. Bringing Leicester Tigers back to the top is a huge challenge and I am very excited," said Borthwick, whose appointment was confirmed in January.

Geordan Murphy advances to become director of rugby with Leicester Tigers

"We realize that we have a lot of work to do, and I know that everyone at the club is determined to work tirelessly to succeed in this challenge."

"What has been evident to me is that the pain caused by the Tigers to be where the club is on the table has been felt by all associated with this club: the players, the coaches, the staff and the fans."

"This is something we need to change, and we will do it by attracting everyone in this club even more to the team and taking on opponents."