Leak says AirPower could be the key to the first iPhone without a port – BGR

Apple engineers are reportedly working on a new version of the AirPower, which is a crucial device for a future iPhone without ports.

A YouTube leak says the new AirPower prototype features the same chip as the iPhone X to dynamically manage power and heat.

It is unclear if this accessory would be ready in time for the launch of the iPhone 12, but the first images and versions of the revived AirPower have already been leaked.

When Apple introduced the iPhone 8 and iPhone X in September 2017, the company also announced a universal wireless charging pad called AirPower. That was the year the iPhone finally got support for wireless charging. But AirPower was meant to be more than a "dumb,quot; wireless charger that requires you to put a product in the right place. It could also recharge multiple devices wirelessly at the same timeincluding iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods.

However, the accessory was not ready in early 2018, and then Apple went dark. Finally, in March 2019, the AirPower was canceled. The problem with the AirPower, according to reports, was that it was overheating.

But it turns out that the project has not been completely abandoned. The AirPower device is still in the works, says a filter, and is a critical component when it comes to Apple's plans to make a next-generation phone.

It may seem like we've reached the pinnacle of smartphone design, but phone makers have yet to finish perfecting the phone. The goal is to enlarge the screen so that it occupies the entire front of the device, eliminating buttons and ports. Apple has been working on this vision for years, and we may be closer than expected.

Three things must happen for the wireless iPhone to become real. First, the notch has to disappear, and all Face ID sensors must be placed under the screen. Second, AirDrop's wireless transfer rates must be faster and support larger data files. Finally, the iPhone needs to support fast wireless charging.

The notch is reportedly shrinking on this year's iPhone 12 models, but it could be a while before the notice disappears. However, Apple could be making more progress on the other two fronts. He is working on a new Wi-Fi specification called 802.11a for "ultra-short range,quot; use. And Apple is developing a revamped AirPower model, one that won't overheat.

Jon Prosser, well-known YouTuber and source of a myriad of recent leaks, shared more details about Apple's renewed AirPower plans on Twitter and YouTube:

AirPower update (2): Apple believes it is "necessary to push iPhone without port,quot; Codename "Callisto,quot; (same as the original) Transmitter coils smaller but larger than V.1 (trying to solve overheating with less overlap) The prototype material is a white leather, instead of the original silicone pic.twitter.com/BpHG3rbAY5 – Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) March 24, 2020

According to a mid-March tweet, Apple needs AirPower "to power the iPhone without a port,quot; in the future. That is why the project has been resurrected, or perhaps never completely died. Prosser followed the story a few days ago, posting a new image of the "C68,quot; prototype that is currently in the hands of Apple engineers working from home due to the new coronavirus pandemic:

While working from home, engineers from Apple's "Sharing and Proximity,quot; team receive prototype units of something called "C68." They are asked to work on software communication between devices for a "future product,quot; that has an A11 inside it to "dynamically manage heat." pic.twitter.com/q4UvnF4ksx – Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 10, 2020

The leaker then turned to YouTube to explain his scoop in great detail.

The original AirPower did not work due to the Apple Watch, Prosser said. The portable device uses a proprietary charging method, and AirPower units often overheat and catch fire. Apple reportedly had 50,000 AirPower units manufactured at one point, but decided not to launch the product.

Using the A11, this new prototype has the ability to direct power to specific regions of the coil and can dynamically wait for temperatures to drop before applying more power, preventing it from overheating. Technology is incredible. – Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 10, 2020

The new prototype, seen in the previous tweet, as well as in the mock-up image that follows (also from Prosser), features the iPhone X's A11 chip. That's an update to the A10 processor used in the previous version, but it's not For additional processing power: The A11 is the first A-series chip to intelligently manage heat dissipation.

The chip will supposedly route power to specific fixture coils and cut it when some areas overheat. If the region where the Apple Watch is placed becomes overheated, the chip would simply cut off the power and wait for the temperature to drop. The other devices would continue to charge.

It is unclear what type of charging speeds AirPower will support. An iPhone without a port would have to offer fast wireless charging support and work on any Qi charger, not just AirPower. The Huawei P40 Pro supports 40W wireless charging, and OnePlus 8 Pro is rumored to also receive 30W wireless charging. The Galaxy S20 supports 15W wireless charging, while the iPhone 11 goes up to 7.5W. It's unclear what kind of speeds the iPhone 12 will offer.

Prosser said in a podcast that the device could cost $ 250 when it launches in the fourth quarter of 2020 or the first quarter of 2021. That's Yes Apple releases it, of course. It may seem like a lot for a wireless charger, but the AirPower would still be a one-of-a-kind accessory, one that Apple fans who own multiple devices might appreciate.

A leak from Ming Chi-Kuo said Apple would drop the Lightning connector on the iPhone that will succeed this year's iPhone 12 series. The only way to make that happen is to use wireless charging or replace the Lightning port with USB-C.

Prosser's leaks have met resistance, and he could still be wrong about AirPower. But the YouTuber was the first to give us the correct prices for the Galaxy S20 line, and many of its recent coronavirus-related leaks about Apple have come true. The full video on the AirPower rebirth follows below.

Image Source: Apple