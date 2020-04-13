Large gatherings like concerts and sporting events may not resume until fall 2021, according to health experts

Roommates, while our nation's leaders are working to get things started as quickly as possible, there are plenty of companies. that realistically may not be available to us for some time. Restaurants and small businesses, such as beauty salons, may function as usual, but people may not be able to attend large gatherings, such as concerts, for a year or so.

Dr. Ezekel Emanuel, who worked on the Affordable Care Act, recently spoke to the New York Times about the coronavirus and a possible timeline for things to return to normal. He says companies may well start reopening, but he doesn't see live concerts and sporting events in the near future.

"Certain types of construction, manufacturing, or offices, where you can maintain six-foot distances are more reasonable to start earlier," he said. "Bigger meetings, concerts, sporting events when people say they are going to reschedule this conference or graduation event for October 2020, I have no idea what they think a plausible possibility is. I think those things will be the last comeback. Being Realistically, we're talking about Fall 2021 at the earliest. "

Dr. Emanuel also talks about the idea that the United States will go through another type of recession, as companies are being phased out due to the pandemic.

Yes, some of these service industries will eventually return. But they are eliminated by many people who were in them, "he said. "And therefore I think the kind of negative consequences (drug deaths, alcohol, suicide) can come back to haunt us."

And while many schools will remain closed for the remainder of the academic year, Dr. Emanuel suggests starting small to integrate children into academic and social spaces. He says the best place to start would be summer schools and camps.

As we have previously reported, Donald Trump has stated that he is working to reopen the country as soon as possible, but has not given a date on which the guidelines of social distancing will be lifted.