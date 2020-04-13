Kylie Jenner's two-year-old daughter Stormi Webster dresses Dolce & Gabbana on Easter Sunday

Kylie Jenner may have made a name for herself as one of the world's greatest fashionistas, but she's also bestowing that honor on her two-year-old daughter. Stormi Webster often sets fashion trends for other children and is seen in many of her mother's social media posts in designer clothes. At Easter, Kylie Jenner shared several videos of Stormi wearing a very delicate white silk dress with a pattern consisting of pink roses and green leaves. The dress had a bow around the neck and featured a high waist. The dress fell in layers with ruffles and Stormi looked adorable on the garment. As usual, Kylie paired Stormi's look with a pair of Nike sneakers, which turned out to be a good thing.

In the video you can watch below, Stormi held an umbrella and sang the song "Rain Rain Go Away,quot; (although it didn't rain in California on Easter Sunday). As she sang and spun her umbrella, Kylie reached out to save Stormi from falling a step.

How nice that Stormi wore her Nike sneakers to keep her from slipping out of her mother's protective grip!

This is not the first time that Stormi Webster has made headlines for using Dolce & Gabanna either. The girl was wearing the fashion brand when her mother shared several photos of Stormi on her driveway.

You can check out the videos that Kylie Jenner shared with Stormi Webster in the Dolce & Gabbana kids silk floral print dress that retails for about $ 670 below. Stormi also wore the Nike Toddler Force 1 & # 39; 06 shoe which sells for around $ 45.

Not only has the demand for Stormi Webster's dress skyrocketed, but fans are also looking at the Eggmazing Easter Egg automatic decoration kit that Stormi is seen wearing at the end of the video. The Eggmazing Egg Decorator is sold out on Amazon and many people say they want to get it as soon as it is available, so they will have it for next year.

