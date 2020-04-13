Kyle Larson uses racial slur in iRacing video: how NASCAR sponsors Chip Ganassi Racing have reacted

Chip Ganassi Racing, the team that has employed NASCAR driver Kyle Larson since 2014, announced Monday that it will suspend the 27-year-old without pay after he used "offensive and unacceptable,quot; language during an iRacing event on Sunday. Larson used the N word during a live broadcast of a virtual race.

"We are extremely disappointed in what Kyle said last night during an iRacing event," the statement read. "The words he chose to use are offensive and unacceptable. As of this moment we are suspending Kyle without pay as we work through this situation with all the appropriate parties."

Larson has not publicly commented on the matter. NASCAR released a statement of its own on Monday, alleging that it is "aware of the callous language used by a driver during an iRacing event on Sunday and is currently gathering more information." Larson's main backers, McDonalds and Credit One Bank, have not responded to Sporting News' request for comment.

Evidently, unaware that he was speaking to the entire group of drivers in the online simulation, rather than just his observer, Larson said, "Can't you hear me? Hello, n-".

After a brief moment of stunned silence, another driver, Anthony Alfredo, replied, "Kyle, you're talking to everyone, buddy." Aron MacEachern added: "Yes, we hear that." Justin Botelho, the host of the viral broadcast, said, "Oh damn, he didn't just say that."

The virtual race Larson participated in on Sunday was not an official NASCAR iRacing event, which has been replacing the live NASCAR Cup races that have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

NASCAR's behavioral policy states that "NASCAR members will not make or cause to be made a public statement and / or communication that criticizes, ridicules, or disparages another person based on their race, color, creed, national origin, gender or sexual orientation., marital status, religion, race or disability situation.

"Members' actions that could result in a fine and / or indefinite suspension or termination: 1. Public statement and / or communication that criticizes, ridicules or disparages another person based on their race, color, creed, national origin, gender , sexual orientation, marital status, religion, race or disability situation. "

Larson, who has been competing in the Cup since 2013, has six career wins on the NASCAR superior circuit. He also has 12 wins in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and a couple of wins in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series. His CGR contract will expire after the 2020 season.

Dan Bernstein contributed to this report.