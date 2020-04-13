Home Sports Kyle Larson loses top sponsors for racist comments on live stream

Kyle Larson loses top sponsors for racist comments on live stream

Lisa Witt
Top sponsors of Kyle Larson's NASCAR Cup series announced that they would end their relationships with him after he used the N-word in an iRacing live stream on Sunday.

McDonald & # 39; s and Credit One Bank released statements every Monday afternoon explaining the decision.

The fast food chain said Larson did not act in a way that reflected its "inclusive values." The financial institution, which had issued a statement three hours earlier about Larson without specifying whether to take action, wrote in an updated comment denouncing Larson's offensive language.

MORE: Kyle Larson apologizes for insulting

Larson has been suspended by NASCAR indefinitely as a result of Sunday's incident.

iRacing is a realistic simulator that drivers have been using during the coronavirus pandemic to entertain NASCAR fans. Larson was competing in the game among racing friends on a Twitch live stream when he used the insult.

