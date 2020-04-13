Kyle Larson apologizes for racial slur in iRacing video: "The damage is probably irreparable,quot;

Shortly after Chip Ganassi Racing suspended him without pay, NASCAR driver Kyle Larson issued an apology for the racial slur he used on Sunday while competing in an iRacing event.

Larson, 27, was heard holding the N-word during a live stream of the virtual race.

"I just want to say I'm sorry," Larson said in a video posted to his Twitter account. "Last night I made a mistake and said the word that should never, ever be said, and there is no excuse for that. They didn't raise me that way. You know, it's a horrible thing to say."

"I feel so sorry for my family, my friends, my partners, the NASCAR community, and especially the African American community. I understand that the damage is probably irreparable. And I am confident about that. But I just wanted to leave you all. I know how sorry I am. And I hope everyone stay safe during these crazy times. Thank you. "

During the iRacing event on Sunday, which was not part of the official NASCAR iRacing series that is running in place of the live Series Cup races that were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Larson spoke about the insult. thinking that he was just talking to his observer and inadvertently he was talking to the entire group of drivers in the online simulation. Larson said, "Can't you hear me? Hello, n-".

Larson's main backers, McDonalds and Credit One Bank, have not responded to Sporting News' request for comment.

NASCAR released a statement Monday alleging that it is "aware of the callous language used by a driver during an iRacing event on Sunday and is currently gathering more information."

NASCAR's behavioral policy states that "NASCAR members will not make or cause to be made a public statement and / or communication that criticizes, ridicules, or disparages another person based on their race, color, creed, national origin, gender or sexual orientation., marital status, religion, race or disability situation.

"Members' actions that could result in a fine and / or indefinite suspension or termination: 1. Public statement and / or communication that criticizes, ridicules or disparages another person based on their race, color, creed, national origin, gender , sexual orientation, marital status, religion, race or disability situation. "

Larson, who has been competing in the Cup since 2013, has six career wins on the NASCAR superior circuit. He also has 12 wins in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and a couple of wins in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series. His CGR contract will expire after the 2020 season.