KP: A Genius Story – Graeme Swann Says Kevin Pietersen Could Have Scored 40 or 50 Hundreds of England | Cricket News

How good could Kevin Pietersen have become, and where does he rank among England's greats? Nasser Hussain reflects and looks at KP's life after cricket

He entertained, amazed, enraged, and divided. But for many cricket fans in England, Kevin Pietersen is the best hitter they have ever seen.

He achieved four Ashes victories, a first ICC World Trophy, nearly 14,000 international races and was involved in his fair share of controversy.

In sstory of a genius, Nasser Hussain records the ups and downs of KP's career in England, as well as his education in South Africa and his future plans.

In the fifth and last episode, New HorizonsNasser reflects on the career in the KP headlines and reflects on whether his numbers could have been even higher: Graeme Swann says the hitter could have scored 40 or 50 hundred England if he had been more focused on cricket.

Pietersen has amassed nearly 14,000 international runs in 277 games in all formats, but where does he rank among England's greats? David Lloyd, Darren Gough, Steve Harmison and Michael Vaughan are among those who put Pietersen at the top of the list.

Pietersen, meanwhile, recounts some of his best centuries, including a quick shot in Colombo that induces sweat when he "threw the kitchen sink,quot; at the dance.

Pietersen won The Ashes four times as an England player

Two Oval tons also made the cut, one against South Africa in his first match as captain, plus the first with an England Test jersey when Vaughan's men recovered the ashes in 2005.

Nasser also delves into Pietersen's post-cricket life, including his newfound love for golf, but more importantly, his passion for rhino conservation.

Pundits and Pietersen's former teammates also reflect on how the batter, often controversial, always entertaining and certainly a genius, will be remembered, and Andrew Strauss said: "Some of the things he did on the field were unmatched."