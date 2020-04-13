Kings & # 39; Drew Doughty: & # 39; Honestly, I don't see how the season is going to come back.

In a conference call with reporters on Monday, Los Angeles Kings defender Drew Doughty became the first star player to appear publicly and express pessimism that the 2019-20 season will resume.

"I honestly don't see how the season is going to come back. I really don't," he said on purpose. "We have no idea when this virus will end. We are all sitting at home, obviously hoping to return to the season or hope to see the playoffs return."

"I think the NHL or the decision maker would have to make some kind of decision about that soon, and it looks like it's going to be quite difficult to resume the season or the playoffs. I really don't know what's going to happen." Obviously, the players would want to play, the fans want to see us play, we want to play in front of the fans, but it looks like it's going to be quite difficult to do it. "

Doughty readily admitted that his opinion was clouded and would be different if the Kings were in a playoff dispute; In the season break, Los Angeles had the fourth worst record in the league. He also added that, in his opinion, if the Stanely Cup playoffs were to take place, it would not have the same weight.

"I know they really want to dole out the Stanley Cup this year, but seriously, it won't be like winning a real Stanley Cup because the (regular) season didn't end," the two-time Stanley Cup champion said. "There are teams that couldn't make the playoffs and then I guess they would have to come up with a different playoff format … I'm not a huge fan of that, as much as I want to play." . I just don't want things to go into next season and affect those. But whatever happens is beyond my control, and I'm ready for whatever happens. "

On the other hand, how would Doughty feel about a tournament deciding who gets the top pick, something the Kings have a better chance of winning than the Stanley Cup right now?

"That's silly. Yes, that's silly," he said.

No one knows what will happen, not even Commissioner Gary Bettman, who told CNN's Anderson Cooper on Monday afternoon, "We don't know when we can come back, but it's something we're monitoring on a daily basis." TSN's Pierre LeBrun reported that the league is willing to delay the start of next season until November, which would also mean canceling the All-Star Game and the next few weeks, and the playoffs until the end of June.

A reminder that the NHL is willing to delay the start of next season until November to end this season if possible with summer hockey. NHL believes they can play a full season next year from November, cancel ASG / bye week, play playoffs until end of June & # 39; 21 – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) April 13, 2020

If the summer scenario comes to fruition, Doughty said it would be difficult to play after a long layoff, using the 2016 World Cup as an example.

"We had to play that kind of World Cup thing out of nowhere, and it was very difficult to get into games like that right after one or two exhibition games, right after the summer," he recalled. "I never recovered from that World Cup for the rest of the season. After that, the first exhibition games hurt."

"I had absolute pain throughout the season.

Now that I think about it, as much as I can be in game mode mentally, your body is not ready for that if you don't get a full training out of season and you can't play a long training camp with like seven exhibition games If you only have a week-long training camp with a couple of exhibition games, you're going to ruin your body. "