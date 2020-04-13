Khloe Kardashian shares new photos and videos with Tristan Thompson as they turn two – many are convinced that they are completely together

True Thompson is two years old and spent his birthday alone with his mother, Khloe Kardashian, and his father, Tristan Thompson. Although Khloe and Tristan had a public breakup in February 2019, it appears they have managed to work things out. Fans are convinced that they got back together and now that it has become known that they are passing the Coronavirus quarantine under the same roof, it definitely seems like Khloe has forgiven Tristan for her past. True and his cousins ​​are very close in age (except Mason, Penelope, North and Reign). True is the youngest cousin of the two years: Chicago, Stormi and True. Senior cousin Dream Kardashian will celebrate her fourth birthday in November.

Although True couldn't play with his cousins ​​(who are also his best friends), he had a great time with his mother and father. Khloe Kardashian shared photos and videos of the special event on her official Instagram account, and it was clear that True received the best gift any child can receive: the love of both parents.

In several photos, True was surrounded by a mass of white balloons and various shades of pink balloons. A large neon pink balloon in the shape of the number "two,quot; occupied the center of the stage. True appeared in a series of images in which he smiled and played with the balloons.

Khloe shared videos of Tristan Thompson and herself holding True while blowing out the candles on her Trolls-themed birthday cake. You can see those videos in the following player.

Khloe Kardashian also celebrated her only son's birthday with a series of photos and videos showing True Thompson from his birth until he was two years old. She shared newborn photos of her little angel, photos and videos from her one year birthday and ended with the photos and videos from her second party.

True Thompson always has a big smile on her face when playing with her cousins, but she has also been seen playing alone. She also appears to be a very loving girl who always hugs and kisses her cousins, especially her younger cousin, Psalm West.

You can see the photos and videos that Khloe Kardashian shared in the following video player.

True Thompson celebrated his birthday at Easter and in addition to receiving some Easter treats, many people chose to send their birthday gifts to True in the form of an Easter basket.

What do you think about Tristan Thompson going through the Coronavirus quarantine with Khloe and True? Do you think he is doing this for True's sake or do you think he and Khloe are back together?



