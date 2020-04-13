Keyshia Cole responds after OT Genasis says her vagina smells on Instagram Live, then apologizes

Wow chili! Apparently, the meat between OT Genasis and Keyshia Cole is becoming even more unpleasant and intense. OT recently went live on Instagram and had some not-so-nice things to say about Keyshia and her personal hygiene that has shocked fans.

If you thought the OT Genasis-Keyshia Cole fight was a lot of fun, think again because things have taken an ugly turn that will probably get even more messy. OT recently uploaded to live Instagram and started talking about Keyshia Cole; the conversation quickly worsened when he began to discuss his personal hygiene or, in his opinion, the lack of it.

OT said this about Keyshia:

"She ain't sh *. Keyshia Cole ain't shit, I am. I'm the shit Keyshia Cole ain't. C ** chie that smells like fish sticks. That's what's going on. C ** chie that smells to fish sticks. Keyshia Cole can smell fish sticks (laughs). No, I'm not going to talk about her. "

Keyshia heard about the comments and released some subliminal photos on Twitter, writing:

I hope this fountain goes over a lame turtle head that looks like a ** n *** as a head! And a a ** b ** ch n *** as not exempt. I'm so …. I don't know how to feel. This turtle faces a **…. I can not ".

OT followed with an apology saying:

Look @keyshiacole. I was really just joking about dat IG live s ** t … It records the Ppl screen and it disproportionate. Make shit look really thirsty, I'm not stumbling. I'm only playing with you because you played with me. I'm not tripping you, cuh! Everything is fun. I apologize if I was disrespectful … PS: just do not disrespect me or because you have to carry your weight. #ImDoneWitThis #GettingOutOfHand "

However, it was then that Keyshia Cole's sister Neffie entered the chat and criticized OT's comments:

"I will never respect a disrespectful and greasy shadow of a man coming for a woman who has said nothing about you! Men with mom problems trying to knock women down I know you were bullied at school and pretty girls always denied it! So is this the new normal? Will we sit here and let him do that and think it's fun? Sir, keep chasing the woman who is still trying to keep up with a kardashian! And you say you are this gangsta … How capricious to walk up the ass to take care of that baby! ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡!!! If you finally put yourself in my mouth, come holla a me‼ ️ # MichealAngelo #MessyBottom @otgenasis ”

Phew! This is definitely not going to end any time soon.

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!