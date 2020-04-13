Kevin Brown: The Story Behind Crossing the Gap Between Widnes Vikings and Warrington Wolves | Rugby League News





Kevin Brown's move from Widnes to Warrington created a backlash

In December 2016, Kevin Brown stunned the rugby league world by switching from Widnes Vikings to Warrington Wolves.

The transfer of his captain to the team just seven miles on the A562 was controversial among the faithful of the Vikings and saw the man vilified by some.

But, talking to him Golden point On the podcast, Brown revealed the details behind the move and what he had to face on a personal level afterward.

"It's difficult," said Brown. Sky Sports. "Because I never had a chance to tell my side of the story."

A fierce historical rivalry

The rivalry between the Widnes and Warrington rugby clubs predates the formation of the Northern Union, with newspaper reports of their first meeting in 1878 pointing to "some ferocity on both sides."

That ferocity has come to light many times in the past 142 years, especially in the 1970s when Welsh forwards Jim Mills and Mike Nicholas would fight, and in the 1980s when Kurt Sorensen and Les Boyd added an anti-pop flavor to hostilities.

The fact that Widnes is outside of what is now the Super League at various times during the summer era means that the derby may not have the prominence of others in the competition, but Brown quickly discovered how fierce he was when he joined the Vikings from the Huddersfield Giants in 2013.

Warrington and Widnes battle it out in the 1975 Challenge Cup final

"I didn't realize that the Widnes-Warrington derby was one, one that big and two, the hatred that exists," said Brown, who made his professional derby debut between the Wigan Warriors and St Helens at 18.

"I think Wigan and Saints have a friendly rivalry where they enjoy it, but Widnes and Warrington really hate each other's clubs and that is something that really took root in me, probably more when I left."

The highlight of the derby from his time with the Vikings came in 2013, when they beat the odds of winning at Halliwell Jones Stadium.

With key players Jon Clarke and Gareth Hock missing, the visitors were further hampered when Hep Cahill was fired late in the first half with a shot at Brett Hodgson. However, an inspiring display by Jack Owens, 19, helped ensure that Widnes came out 16-6 winners.

Widnes and Warrington really hate each other's clubs and that's something that really took root in me, probably more when I left. Kevin Brown

Brown also quickly became an influential player in the Vikings, becoming the club's first player to earn a spot on the Super League Dream Team in 2014, as Denis Betts' men qualified for the playoffs for first time.

That season saw them reach the Challenge Cup semifinals as well, losing to eventual runners-up Castleford Tigers, but those moments would be fleeting and Brown admits he was frustrated as players like Australian striker Danny Galea were able to leave without being replaced.

However, the decision to cross the gap was the result of Warrington entering with a significant offer for the confrontation rather than him seeking to leave.

"I was getting frustrated because we made it to these semifinals, we made it to the play-offs for the first time and we were throwing all these cans away and really making progress," said Brown. "But the budget was going down and we were having some problems."

Kevin Brown enjoyed some good times with Widnes

"I had a really good conversation with James Rule (and the CEO) and Denis Betts about it, then Warrington came in and submitted a massive transfer offer that really helped the club and I thought he was doing a good thing."

"He had been there for four years, he had served well, and when I left they got a lot of money to make good use of when the club was struggling."

"But that never crossed, the line was that it was an undisclosed fee and I wanted to leave, so the whole stick was directed at me."

& # 39; They threw 300 plastic snakes at me & # 39;

Brown turned up against his old club in the Super League and Challenge Cup during that first season, scoring a hat-trick in the last game, but had to wait until the Super Eights for his first appearance at Halton Stadium like the previous two. . the games had been in Warrington.

Kevin Brown scores against Widnes for Warrington in the Challenge Cup

That game came in early August, with plastic snakes thrown at Brown and booed almost every time he touched the ball as the Wolves struggled not to fall 12-6 at halftime and beat 28-14.

But the significance of the night was lost on new teammate Peta Hiku, who had moved to Warrington mid-season from the NRL club Penrith Panthers.

"When I went to Warrington, it validated how serious the hate was," Brown said. "It all came down to when we played Widnes at Widnes the first time I came back to the club and they probably threw 300 plastic snakes at me."

"Peta Hiku, who had just come to play, had no idea of ​​the story or where it came from and was picking up these snakes and returning them without having any idea what was going on."

Peta Hiku had no idea of ​​the story or where it came from and was collecting these snakes and returning them with no idea of ​​what was going on. Kevin Brown

"It was only when we told him that after the game that the club had left and the massive rivalry that he did not understand what was happening."

Brown, now playing for the Salford Red Devils, still fondly remembers his time at Widnes and reflects on the four years as a period when he was at the peak of his game.

He also remains on good terms with former head coach Betts, which made the consequences of his transfer difficult to deal with at the time.

"It was difficult because I had a very good connection to the Widnes fans, I played my best rugby there and it was probably the most enjoyable period of my career," said Brown.

"Looking back, it wasn't ideal how I did it; I did it during the preseason, I was on vacation in Mexico when I got the call, so I never spoke face to face with people like Denis."

"But we are still very good friends and that never changed through the decisions. They were never made behind anyone's back, so it was difficult to get out."