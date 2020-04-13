Kenya Moore girl Brooklyn Daly is the most elegant lady out there for Easter

Kenya Moore shared some new photos with her baby, Brooklyn Daly, for Easter. The girl is showing off her beautiful pink dress, and fans are completely in love with her chic look.

Take a look at the photos Kenya shared on her own social media account as well as Brookie's.

‘It is not difficult to be happy when you are together and healthy. May God bless everyone on this holy day. Happy Easter, "said Kenya.

Someone said: Que May God favor and continue blessing you and yours! Happy Easter everyone! & # 39;

A commenter posted this: ‘Kenya, you and your beautiful girl, Brooklyn, warm my heart. May God continue to bless you and keep you in His divine will. Just trust in God. He is capable of doing abundantly, far above what we can ask or think. We love you both with the love of the Lord Jesus Christ. "

Another follower said: Hermosa Beautiful mother and daughter! Eternal blessings to you and your family! "And an Instagram installer posted this:" #queenyamoore living her best life with her beautiful girl #risingabove. "

Another commenter said, "Adorable hello Brookie also King and Twirl blessings from the Daly family."

Kenya shared another photo of Brookie Bay and said: Feliz Happy Easter! Wishing you and your loved ones health and happiness 👶🏽 ’

One commenter said: ‘Everyone can say that Lil-Miss Brooklyn is a happy and healthy baby. She brings joy and happiness to ALL of our lives, "and someone else also got excited about Brookie:" She is beautiful and happy baby! Kenya I know she brings you so much joy. Enjoy your Easter. "

A follower said: Brook Brookie Cookie with your cute me! An absolute doll, baby! "

Kenya recently shared a photo flaunting three beautiful RHOA outfits. The star of the TV show asks his fans.



