Kenny Ortega talks about Zac Efron joining 'Disney’s Family Singalong ’- Deadline

When ABC and Bob Iger asked High school musical Director Kenny Ortega will participate in the April 16 special. The Disney Family SingalongHe was immediately on board.

The original cast of "High School Musical" in 2006: (L-R) Lucas Grabeel, Monique Coleman, Corbin Bleu, Ashley Tisdale, Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens



"I wanted to find something I could do to get involved and it was great getting the call and inviting me from ABC to join," Ortega told Deadline. “He gave me the purpose to get up every morning. I feel great because we have the opportunity to do something like this: it is good medicine. "

That said, he asked the actors and artists in his movies and television series to participate in an epic performance by High school musical hymn "We are all in this together" for the special. Of the participants, he fought against the eastern wildcats of High school musical and Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman and Lucas Grabeel, and they all agreed to participate in one way or another. In a last-minute addition, Zac Efron agreed to join in to send a message during the special.

"We couldn't get to Zac until late, but when we did, he immediately stepped in, of course," said Ortega. "Everyone we contacted was quick, and they will see it in their spirit and in the way they unite from their homes. They recognize that this is an opportunity to strengthen the spirits of those who join us for transmission."

In addition to the original six of the High school musicalOrtega said that Disney family artists will join in on many different projects. This includes his Raven-Symoné with whom he worked Cheetah girls and cast members of Descendants, zombies and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Many will interpret "We are all in this together", a phrase that has been a motto during the current coronavirus pandemic. Ortega said: "You are listening to those sung words: I have been sent videos of doctors, assistants, nurses and medical professionals wearing hospital gowns and masks singing" We are all together "in hospital corridors."

He added: "It is really fun to join many young people who join under the lyrics of this song for the show"

Ortega said that in addition to the videos of medical professionals singing the song, there are countless videos of people from around the world filming themselves singing the popular song. "I think Ashley (Tisdale) started this whole movement with her home video," he said. "I can't imagine that Matthew Gerrard and Robbie Nevil, who wrote this song, had any idea that it would have legs and maybe it would mean more now than when we first did it."

"These artists who have come together are heroes," he continued. “There are young people out there who admire these people and have done it for a long time. Seeing them in their own living rooms and in their sweatpants hanging out with their families helps everyone realize that there is a truth behind these words: we are all in this together in various circumstances. We need to feel that company. "

The presentation of "We are all in this together" is a recent addition to The Disney Family Singalong which will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest on April 16 at 8 p.m. ET at ABC. The national singalong event will also feature Christina Aguilera, Michael Bublé, Kristin Chenoweth, Auliʻi Cravalho, Amber Riley, John Stamos, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Alan Menken, Elle Fanning, Josh Groban, Darren Criss, Tori Kelly and more. In addition to that, James Monroe Iglehart and Disney's Broadway Company Aladdin will gather for a performance of Friend like me