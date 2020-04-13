Kennedy Great-Grandson Gideon McKean cause of death revealed

Authorities can now confirm Gideon McKean dead drowned.

On Monday, April 13, a spokesman for the Maryland Department of Health told E! News: "The cause of death is drowning complicated by hypothermia, and the form is an accident."

A coroner was able to perform an autopsy on the body after he recovered on April 8, nearly a week after the 8-year-old boy and his mother. Maeve Kennedy Townsend He disappeared. According to authorities, her remains were 2,000 feet away from where her mother's body was found. She also died from accidental drowning.

Maeve and Gideon went missing on April 2 after they jumped into a canoe to chase their ball, which had flown into Chesapeake Bay. "About 30 minutes later, they were seen by a viewer from land, who saw them far from the coast and called the police. After the last sighting, they were never seen again," her husband previously shared.