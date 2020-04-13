Kennedy Great-Grandson Gideon McKean cause of death revealed

Authorities can now confirm Gideon McKean dead drowned.
On Monday, April 13, a spokesman for the Maryland Department of Health told E! News: "The cause of death is drowning complicated by hypothermia, and the form is an accident."
A coroner was able to perform an autopsy on the body after he recovered on April 8, nearly a week after the 8-year-old boy and his mother. Maeve Kennedy Townsend He disappeared. According to authorities, her remains were 2,000 feet away from where her mother's body was found. She also died from accidental drowning.
Maeve and Gideon went missing on April 2 after they jumped into a canoe to chase their ball, which had flown into Chesapeake Bay. "About 30 minutes later, they were seen by a viewer from land, who saw them far from the coast and called the police. After the last sighting, they were never seen again," her husband previously shared.
Not long after the recovery of the remains, the Kennedy family organized a virtual memorial service, choosing to do so as a precaution amid the coronavirus. In a sentence, Alan Fleischmann, Maeve's former chief of staff, Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, revealed "thousands,quot; of people tuned into the services to remember the two individuals.
"The family joined with friends, of all ages, and from all over the world. The service and the number of attendees is a testament to the enduring love and loss of Maeve and Gideon. The service captured their enduring vitality and vitality," he shared.
Maeve and Gideon were also remembered for David McKean in a Facebook post, in which he emotionally recalled the things he will miss most about them. "Maeve turned 40 in November, and she was my everything. She was my best friend and soulmate. I have already thought many times today that I need to remember to tell Maeve about something that is happening," David wrote in a long post. . "I am terrified by the idea that this will fade over time. You could hear Maeve's laughter a block away, and she laughed a lot. It was magical, with infinite energy that she would put up to invent games for our children, to confront to another project at work or in our community, and spending time with our friends. "
As for Gideon, he called the 8-year-old boy a "deeply compassionate,quot; and "brave,quot; boy.
