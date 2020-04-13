Kennedy family celebrates virtual monument after fatal canoeing accident

Between Coronavirus In a pandemic, the Kennedy family has mourned the loss of two beloved family members together while they are apart.
After the tragic deaths of Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean and her 8-year-old son, GideonEarlier this month, family members celebrated with a memorial service held through Zoom on Saturday.
"Saturday's service was heartbreaking in every way, but it was also beautiful as we celebrated the love of these two extraordinary lives. There was a lot of sharing. Thousands of loved ones, friends and friends, joined the service through Zoom." . Alan Fleischmann, Maeve's former chief of staff, Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, who remains very close to the family, said in a statement.
"The family joined with friends, of all ages, and from around the world. The service and the number of attendees is a testament to Maeve and Gideon's enduring love and loss. The service captured their enduring vitality and vitality."
Fleischmann described the 40-year-old mother of three as "motivated by her purpose. She fought for things and challenged people, always positively and lovingly. Some people are positive but have little impact; Maeve impacted everyone and everything around them.
Her statement noted, "Her best friend and life partner was her husband Dave." As for their deceased son, "Gideon was the son of Dave and Maeve in every way. Gideon was precocious and curious; athletic, strong, and loving. Gideon loved being an older brother to Gabriella and Toby. Gideon felt empathy. unusual for a boy his age. "
David McKean He previously explained that his wife and son were playing kickball while the family was quarantined at their mother's home, Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, in Chesapeake Bay.
"Gideon and Maeve were playing kickball next to the small shallow inlet behind the house, and one of them kicked the ball into the water. The inlet is sheltered, with much wind and water calmer than in the great Chesapeake. They climbed to a canoe., with the intention of retrieving the ball, and somehow it was pushed by the wind or the tide towards the open bay, "he wrote in an Instagram post on April 3." About 30 minutes later they were seen by a spectator from land, who saw them far off, came out of the shore and called the police. After that last sighting, they were not seen again. The Coast Guard recovered their canoe, which capsized miles away at approximately 6 o'clock : 30 yesterday afternoon. "
Mike Pont / Getty Images for Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights
Maeve and Gideon's bodies were later recovered. Maeve's cause of death was declared an accidental drowning.
"Maeve turned 40 in November, and she was my everything. She was my best friend and soulmate. I have already thought many times today that I need to remember to tell Maeve about something that is happening," David wrote on Facebook. "I am terrified by the idea that this will fade over time. You could hear Maeve's laughter a block away, and she laughed a lot. It was magical, with infinite energy that she would put up to invent games for our children, to confront project to another at work or in our community, and spend time with our friends. There were weeks when we had people who came to our house so often that our children got confused when we were having family dinner. Maeve once passed the hours Previous New Year's Eve hosted a party for 40 people at our home, complete with a face painter, during a flight back home, while reading to one of our children on his lap. He once landed in DC after a 30 hour trip home from Asia, and then I took a taxi straight to the pool to play with our kids. She did the Peace Corps, ran the Boston Marathon, knew how to rub Ga's legs Briella when they cringed, and being in her presence somehow allowed you to be a better version of yourself. It was the brightest ht league I have ever known. "
