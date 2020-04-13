Kennedy family celebrates virtual monument after fatal canoeing accident

Between Coronavirus In a pandemic, the Kennedy family has mourned the loss of two beloved family members together while they are apart.

After the tragic deaths of Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean and her 8-year-old son, GideonEarlier this month, family members celebrated with a memorial service held through Zoom on Saturday.

"Saturday's service was heartbreaking in every way, but it was also beautiful as we celebrated the love of these two extraordinary lives. There was a lot of sharing. Thousands of loved ones, friends and friends, joined the service through Zoom." . Alan Fleischmann, Maeve's former chief of staff, Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, who remains very close to the family, said in a statement.

"The family joined with friends, of all ages, and from around the world. The service and the number of attendees is a testament to Maeve and Gideon's enduring love and loss. The service captured their enduring vitality and vitality."

Fleischmann described the 40-year-old mother of three as "motivated by her purpose. She fought for things and challenged people, always positively and lovingly. Some people are positive but have little impact; Maeve impacted everyone and everything around them.