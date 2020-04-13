Katy Perry and her baby Bump look super cute in bunny outfit – check out the festive Easter look!

Katy Perry was having the best time of her life at Easter, despite quarantine orders! As far as she is concerned, having her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, and her baby in her life during this terrifying moment was more than enough for her to enjoy the vacation even in isolation.

That said, the pregnant singer turned to social media to celebrate with her fans as well, doing a question-and-answer session while looking adorable in a bunny costume!

It's safe to say that her tummy is getting bigger and bigger and that also contributed to how cute her bunny costume looked!

Katy posed proudly, one hand on her hip as she rocked her pink ears and belly, as well as her fluffy bunny tail.

"Somebunny will be live on FACEBOOK with you just before Idol starts tonight at 7:45 p.m. ET to have a little QnA on any of your #AmericanIdol questions," she wrote alongside the image.

The mirror selfie appears to have been taken at Katy's house, where she was isolated with her fiancé, actor Orlando Bloom.

The star was obviously having a lot of fun posing in the cute festive costume, in front of her home decor that seemed perfect for the theme.

Katy and Orlando are not very public about their relationship and that has been even more the case since the quarantine.

However, the pair was seen last month going shopping at Whole Foods.

Even at that time, the singer, who confirmed that she was waiting from the beginning, made no attempt to hide her belly.

He previously announced, "I'm excited, we're excited and happy, and it's probably the longest secret I've ever had to keep," adding that it should come sometime this summer.



