In making "Jaws," the shark's three mechanical models, collectively known as Bruce, earned a reputation for being notoriously unreliable.
Bruce was a temperamental star in the 1975 Steven Spielberg film, and protracted crises were a common occurrence.
But the title of the most unpredictable shark, mechanical or real, could have been snatched by another great target, this one called Katharine.
Katharine, at 2,300 pounds, 14 feet 2 inches from her, was tagged with a tracking device on August 20, 2013, off the coast of Cape Cod, by a crew from Ocearch, a nonprofit organization that travels the world facilitating research of fish and oceans.
For years Katharine, who is named after Katharine Lee Bates, the writer of the "America the Beautiful,quot; verses, delighted the public, especially as she approached the coasts, when reports of her whereabouts appeared on Ocearch's online tracking map.
its Twitter account ("A misunderstood but shameless girl who just tries to fish,quot;) garnered more than 61,000 followers.
"The people of Florida fell in love with it," said Chris Fischer, the founder of Ocearch. "She became the ambassador, the ocean diplomat."
And then it came on May 12, 2019. A ping placed it about 150 miles off the coast of Charleston, S.C.
After that, nothing. It was never heard from again.
Was she dead? Looking for a bigger boat? She was practicing social distancing?
Then, in late March, a single faint ping arrived. It was first thought to be a "phantom transmission," said Bryan Franks, an assistant professor of marine science at the University of Jacksonville, Florida, who works closely with Ocearch.
April 4 three more pings came in less than 24 hours Mr. Franks said that many signals in a compressed time led investigators and the satellite company that collects the data to believe it really was Katharine.
Rough assumptions based on those transmissions located her about 200 miles off the Virginia coast. Katharine was not considered a full adult when she was tagged in 2013, but she has likely added 1,000 pounds since then, Fischer said.
Simon R. Thorrold, a senior scientist in the biology department at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution in Falmouth, Massachusetts, said "it is not surprising madness,quot; that a signal has been detected.
The tracker, which is almost as long but half-width as the largest iPhone X model, is connected to the dorsal fin and transmits a ping when a shark traverses the surface.
Great white sharks can stay below the surface for long periods, months at a time, and that could explain why there was such a long silence, he said.
Gregory B. Skomal, a fishery scientist with the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries, said that "biofouling," the accumulation of mussels, algae, and similar aquatic life that could adhere to the bottom of a boat, may have adhered to the antenna. It is ineffective.
But he expressed some skepticism about the latest signs, given that the tracker's battery generally lasts about five years.
Gavin J.P. Maylor, director of the The Florida Program for Shark Research at the University of Florida Museum of Natural History, Florida, in Gainesville, Florida, said the least likely assumption would be the assumption that a tracker was silent because a great shark died White.
Sharks have a 75-year lifespan and, being at the top of the food chain, tend to have few predators other than humans, killer whales, and each other.
Katharine is not the only shark that Ocearch has tagged, tracked, and become a celebrity with a Twitter account. Other, Mary LeeNamed after Mr. Fischer's mother, he drew even more attention, with 130,000 followers on Twitter.
The popularization of ocean wildlife has a serious purpose, Fischer said.
He rushes to count Ocearch's stats: 37 expeditions, over 500 tagged animals, including 100 or more great white sharks.
The tissue and blood samples and other data obtained are widely shared among the researchers, whose work appears in peer-reviewed journals, Fischer said.
"In the end, if we are going to have an abundant ocean, why not involve everyone?" he said.
Mr. Fischer's interest in water began with frogs and fish in the streams of his native Kentucky, and expanded into the oceans. Ocearch's efforts appeared in the "Sharkmen,quot; on the National Geographic channel and in the "Shark Wranglers,quot; on the Historia channel.
As for whether pretty names, Twitter accounts and T-shirt sales make Ocearch's serious science and research on sharks cheaper. Fischer said it's okay for critics to say that, but who will pay for the investigation?
He said that all of Ocearch's work is open source and benefits many researchers.
The work can promote conservation efforts and improve protections for sensitive mating and calving areas, as well as deepen the public's understanding of what sharks are doing near shorelines, Thorrold said.
For example, Naylor said, research has revealed that, contrary to popular belief, great white sharks do not exclusively feed on seals, but rather spend a great deal of time feasting on fish.
Thorrold said: "The most important thing is the feeling of the wild ocean: We still have it, but we are losing it fast. This type of science can help us understand these trade-offs before we make them."
Popularizing marine life is not a bad thing, he added.
"The more we can interact with the average Joe on the street, the more they can feel a sense of ownership, a sense of ocean stewardship, the better for everyone," he said. "It is a way of bringing ocean life into our homes."
Katharine would certainly be delighted to hear that, if only she called more frequently.
