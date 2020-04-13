Katharine, the great white shark that ghosts her trackers, resurfaces

In making "Jaws," the shark's three mechanical models, collectively known as Bruce, earned a reputation for being notoriously unreliable.

Bruce was a temperamental star in the 1975 Steven Spielberg film, and protracted crises were a common occurrence.

But the title of the most unpredictable shark, mechanical or real, could have been snatched by another great target, this one called Katharine.

Katharine, at 2,300 pounds, 14 feet 2 inches from her, was tagged with a tracking device on August 20, 2013, off the coast of Cape Cod, by a crew from Ocearch, a nonprofit organization that travels the world facilitating research of fish and oceans.