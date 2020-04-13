Kate Beckinsale and much younger singer Goody Grace pictured holding hands!

Kate Beckinsale went from Pete Davidson to someone even younger: singer Goody Grace! The 46-year-old actress and 22-year-old Canadian musician were seen and holding hands over the Easter weekend!

At this point, it's pretty clear that Kate has a guy and that he's a much younger man!

The two were caught on camera as they strolled together in Brentwood and he looked as cool as ever, his toned arms visible under his gray sweater.

She was also smiling happily, obviously very happy to enjoy some fresh air with her boyfriend.

The singer is only a year older than the actress's daughter, Lily Mo Sheen, but that doesn't seem to be important in their relationship.

After all, this is not the first time dating a younger man, what difference will a couple of years make?

At the same time, their romance has yet to be officially confirmed, but fans and paparazzi can only assume, according to their PDA, that they have more than just a friendship.

Also, since California is currently under very strict orders of self-isolation, it's natural to wonder how the singer seems to be spending time with his alleged older girlfriend!

Have they really been quarantined together amid the COVID-19 threat?

Kate obviously resides in California, but it is not known whether or not the Canadian singer does as well.

This is not the first time that the alleged couple has been seen.

They were also spotted on a field trip in January, according to TMZ.

Other than that, they've actually been following each other on social media even before that and Kate has even commented on some of her posts before!

For example, she showered him with a little love by leaving a heart-eyed emoji under a clip of him playing Conan Gray's The Story on his guitar.



