Karl Anthony-Towns' teammates in the NBA send love after his mother's death

The NBA community mourns the loss of the Timberwolves star Karl Anthony-Towns& # 39; mother, Jacqueline Cruz-Towns.
Monday afternoon, the Towns family Announced The 58-year-old man died of complications caused by the coronavirus. According to the statement, Jacqueline had been fighting the disease for "more than a month," but "succumbed,quot; to COVID-19 on April 13.
"Jackie was many things to many people: wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend," the Towns family said in their statement. "The matriarch of the Towns family was an incredible source of strength; an ardent, caring and extremely loving person, who touched everyone she met. Her passion was palpable and her energy would never be replaced."
Villages thanked the "medical warriors,quot; at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and JFK Medical Center, where Jackie and her husband, Karl Sr., He sought treatment for COVID-19.
Upon learning of Jackie's death, the Timberwolves released a separate statement offering their condolences to Karl and his family. "Jackie provided constant and positive energy for him and was loved by all of our organization and staff at Target Center while supporting her son and the Timberwolves," the team said. "The League, teams, and players have come together to support Jackie and Karl and we are grateful for our NBA family."
Chris Paul, Jamal Crawford, Donavan Mitchell and more NBA players have spoken on social media to express their pain and good wishes for the Towns family. Also, former University of Kentucky coach Karl John Calipari tweeted, "Mrs. Jackie was an angel and we were lucky to have her in our lives. I can't imagine the heartbreak that
@KarlTowns and Karl Sr. are happening now, but I hope we can lift them up during this time and overcome them with our thoughts and prayers. "
Before Jackie's death, Karl donated $ 100,000 to the Mayo Clinic in support of his efforts to increase testing for the virus. "I hope we can fight this virus more quickly and efficiently by increasing Mayo Clinic's testing capabilities and availability and overall COVID-19 response. That's why I will donate $ 100K to support these efforts," it revealed in March.
Although cities appreciate the large amount of support, they said in a statement: "The family is devastated by their tremendous loss and respectfully requests privacy at this time of great mourning."
