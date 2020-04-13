Karl Anthony-Towns' teammates in the NBA send love after his mother's death

The NBA community mourns the loss of the Timberwolves star Karl Anthony-Towns& # 39; mother, Jacqueline Cruz-Towns.

Monday afternoon, the Towns family Announced The 58-year-old man died of complications caused by the coronavirus. According to the statement, Jacqueline had been fighting the disease for "more than a month," but "succumbed,quot; to COVID-19 on April 13.

"Jackie was many things to many people: wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend," the Towns family said in their statement. "The matriarch of the Towns family was an incredible source of strength; an ardent, caring and extremely loving person, who touched everyone she met. Her passion was palpable and her energy would never be replaced."

Villages thanked the "medical warriors,quot; at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and JFK Medical Center, where Jackie and her husband, Karl Sr., He sought treatment for COVID-19.