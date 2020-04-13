Kangana Ranaut bakes delicious cupcakes during quarantine

Kangana Ranaut is currently at his Manali residence spending time with his family during the confinement. The actress has several interesting projects on her kitty, but because the entire film industry has been paralyzed, she has a lot of free time on her hands. Kangana's sister, Rangoli Chandel, visited Twitter today to give an idea of ​​what her sister is busy doing during the quarantine. Rangoli shared photos of Kangana baking delicious cupcakes and the house chef seemed overjoyed at the click.

.

Rangoli captioned the images as: "New baker in town, she intended to learn to bake from me, but today we did it, successfully made soft and delicious cupcakes from scratch, we used white butter + homemade cheese for icing … "Well, they look amazing Kangana!