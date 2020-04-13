Kandi Burruss's Easter Family Card leaves fans breathless – her daughters – Todd Tucker's, Riley Burruss and Kaela Tucker's – sparkle!

Kandi Burruss shared an amazing Easter card on her social media account. He introduces himself to the entire family: Kandi, Todd Tucker, Ace Wells Tucker, and their little sister, Blaze, and the two beautiful ladies, Kaela Tucker and Riley Burruss.

Check out the beautiful photo below.

‘Happy Resurrection Day for everyone! I hope you are having a blessed day, "Kandi captioned her post.

A follower said, "I love how your family has grown blessings for you and your family," and another fan posted this message: "I am so glad to see Todd's daughter in this photo, that she is often left out."

Someone said, "Beautiful family, you are such an amazing Kandi person," and a fan was also enthusiastic about the family: "Happy Easter family that sends peace, love, and happiness." I love you all, be blessed. "

A follower is in love with this photo, and they posted this message: ‘I love this photo! Beautiful!! Ace rockin the big boy tie !! Too cute !! Happy Easter !! & # 39;

Another sponsor is concerned that the RHOA star has been working too hard and they told Kandi the following: ‘I love you! to your family, happy Easter! But gurl, you have to pay attention to Todd! Gurl, I love you but you are really wrong! I love you though that's how much I love you! But you are too ambitious, slow down your roll, grandma talking. "

Someone praised Blaze and said this: ‘Chile Blaze looking at his brother😁 you all look beautiful, Kandi. Happy Easter "

Another installer skipped the comments and said: "Happy Easter Kandi and the family God bless you all!"

Speaking of Kandi's husband, she made her fans happy when she announced that Todd Tucker has a new YouTube channel. Fans were even more excited when they discovered that he had also posted some videos.

Todd shared a video with himself cooking, and people loved this family barbecue!



