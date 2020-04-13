Justin, Hailey Bieber get cozy in Easter photos: see their cutest photos

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber They shared a series of cute photos over the festive weekend.

The singer "Yummy,quot; and the model took social media on Easter On Sunday to post sweet photos of your Christmas celebration together. In the photos posted on Instagram, Justin and Hailey can be seen posing together for various photos, from smiling photos to giggling photos and even a kiss on the cheek.

"My best friend," Justin captioned the series of images.

The 26-year-old also shared a solo photo with his 23-year-old wife, writing "Love or babe."

These adorable photos show that the couple is getting stronger, six months after their lavish wedding in South Carolina. As fans will know, Justin and Hailey were married for the second time in September, exchanging vows in front of friends and family. The couple previously married a year earlier in a ceremony at the New York City courthouse.

Throughout their relationship, Justin and Hailey have posted a series of sweet photos on social media.

Let's take a look at their relationship in pictures!

Instagram

"My little bean,quot;

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin they look so damn huddled together!

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

GAMR / LALO / BACKGRID

Spa date

Hailey (dressed in OAK + STRONG) takes the hands of her main man after a relaxing spa date in Southern California.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Mark R. Milan / GC Pictures

Packing on PDA

The love birds did not shy away from closing their lips in public. So bold!

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Rodin Banica / WWD / REX / Shutterstock

Adorable outing

Baldwin couldn't help but smile at the Canadian singer when they went out together this fall.

Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber

Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID

Fun and floral

The perfect pair was not afraid to make some bold fashion statements while away from home. Bieber donned a bright blue floral shirt, while Baldwin wore a bold denim-on-denim outfit.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Instagram

Cute hugs

The two of them looked so happy when the singer wrapped himself around the model while on the lake.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Elder Ordóñez / SplashNews.com

Out and about

The two couldn't stop smiling at each other as they walked hand in hand in New York City.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

PapCulture / SplashNews.com

Colorful and casual

The celebrities were fully featured when they came out together in these brightly colored outfits.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Instagram

Hot and steamy

Bieber and Baldwin couldn't hold their hands apart as they kissed in the water.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Splash News

Loving looks

You can feel the love with these looks that the stars are giving each other. It's very sweet!

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Instagram

Engagement announcement

In July 2018, Bieber confirmed his engagement to Baldwin in a long Instagram post. "Hailey, I am so in love with everything about you! I am so committed to spending my life knowing every part of you loving you with patience and kindness," captioned this photo. "My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first," he continued. "You are the love of my life, Hailey Baldwin, and I wouldn't want to spend it with anyone else. You make me feel so much better and we complement each other so well! I can't wait for the best season of life yet!"

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Instagram

The next step

He also shared this photo as part of the engagement announcement, writing: "It's funny because now it seems like everything makes sense to you!" He added, "OMG, it feels good to have our future secured! IT WOULD BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO!" Aww!

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Instagram

Instagram

Kisses for days

The Biebers share a sweet kiss. "Hunny buns punkin," Justin captioned the photo.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Instagram

Instagram

Cake covered

The two enjoyed a very sweet kiss to celebrate their love.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Instagram

Instagram

Birthday boy

Hailey posted this sweet photo honoring her husband's 25th birthday.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Instagram

Instagram

Her lips are sealed

"My lips are jealous of my arms because I can hug you with them," Justin shared. We are very jealous too!

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Instagram

Instagram

Photo booth or bust

Could these two be cuter ?! "My only bubba," Hailey shared about the sweet photo.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Instagram

Instagram

Snow bunnies

It can be cold outside, but they know how to stay warm.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Instagram

Instagram

Blurred nights with Bae

This photo may be blurry, but one thing is clear: they are so in love!

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Instagram

Instagram

Studio Vibes

Hailey supports her man in the studio while doing what she loves.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Instagram

Instagram

Turn that frown around

Justin's pout is courtesy of his end of vacation. Very relatable!

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Instagram

Instagram

Ride or die

Again, these two are absolutely killing the goals of the relationship! "Go best friend, that's my best friend," Justin captioned the photo.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Instagram

Instagram

Love and faith

The couple that prays together stays together. "I know that for me this conference came at the exact moment I needed it, I think God is SO amazing and faithful that He brings us the right words during the season that we need it most," said Hailey captioned the photo with her husband.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Instagram

Instagram

Sunset Lovers

Amazing views for the gram. The sunset is also very beautiful!

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Instagram

Instagram

Biebers

One of his first official takes as husband and wife!

Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber

Nichole-Perez / X17online.com

Cute to wear

While on set for a music video session, the pop star picked up her love and took her.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Frank Castle / BACKGRID

Fooling around with the paparazzi

The two decided to go silly with the paparazzi, grimacing as they were photographed this summer.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Splash News / BACKGRID

Towels

In one of the couple's cutest and most candid moments, Baldwin wiped his head man off with a towel after taking a quick dip in the pool.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Instagram

Posted above

Even in this photo taken years Makes this pair was perfect.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Instagram

No more hiding

In January 2016, the two decided that they weren't going to hide their romance anymore, and this photo of them kissing quickly circulated online.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Instagram

Sharing is showing interest

Baldwin decided to help out in January 2015 when he gave Bieber his wrist tie!

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Instagram

Glasses and smiles

They may not have been together when this photo was taken in June 2015, but they sure looked good together!

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Instagram

Silly Selfie

In this May 2015 photo, the "Baby,quot; singer brushed off a fake mustache as the model gently posed behind him.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Instagram

Famous friends

In December 2014 Kendall Jenner He teamed up with Bieber and Baldwin for a Nerf Gun Night!

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Instagram

Denying the rumors of romance

In early December, the A-lister took to Instagram to shut down any dating speculation between Baldwin and himself. "People are crazy. I'm super single and this is my good friend that you would otherwise know," he wrote. Hmmmmm foreshadowing a lot?

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Instagram

Club Clippers

In 2014, Bieber and Baldwin were great and coordinated, shaking up the LA Clippers team as they dated together as friends.

Check out the cutest photos of the couple above!

