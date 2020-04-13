Justin, Hailey Bieber get cozy in Easter photos: see their cutest photos

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber They shared a series of cute photos over the festive weekend.

The singer "Yummy,quot; and the model took social media on Easter On Sunday to post sweet photos of your Christmas celebration together. In the photos posted on Instagram, Justin and Hailey can be seen posing together for various photos, from smiling photos to giggling photos and even a kiss on the cheek.

"My best friend," Justin captioned the series of images.

The 26-year-old also shared a solo photo with his 23-year-old wife, writing "Love or babe."

These adorable photos show that the couple is getting stronger, six months after their lavish wedding in South Carolina. As fans will know, Justin and Hailey were married for the second time in September, exchanging vows in front of friends and family. The couple previously married a year earlier in a ceremony at the New York City courthouse.