Justin, Hailey Bieber get cozy in Easter photos: see their cutest photos

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber They shared a series of cute photos over the festive weekend.
The singer "Yummy,quot; and the model took social media on Easter On Sunday to post sweet photos of your Christmas celebration together. In the photos posted on Instagram, Justin and Hailey can be seen posing together for various photos, from smiling photos to giggling photos and even a kiss on the cheek.
"My best friend," Justin captioned the series of images.
The 26-year-old also shared a solo photo with his 23-year-old wife, writing "Love or babe."
These adorable photos show that the couple is getting stronger, six months after their lavish wedding in South Carolina. As fans will know, Justin and Hailey were married for the second time in September, exchanging vows in front of friends and family. The couple previously married a year earlier in a ceremony at the New York City courthouse.
Throughout their relationship, Justin and Hailey have posted a series of sweet photos on social media.
Let's take a look at their relationship in pictures!
"My little bean,quot;
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin they look so damn huddled together!
GAMR / LALO / BACKGRID
Spa date
Hailey (dressed in OAK + STRONG) takes the hands of her main man after a relaxing spa date in Southern California.
Mark R. Milan / GC Pictures
Packing on PDA
The love birds did not shy away from closing their lips in public. So bold!
Rodin Banica / WWD / REX / Shutterstock
Adorable outing
Baldwin couldn't help but smile at the Canadian singer when they went out together this fall.
Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID
Fun and floral
The perfect pair was not afraid to make some bold fashion statements while away from home. Bieber donned a bright blue floral shirt, while Baldwin wore a bold denim-on-denim outfit.
Cute hugs
The two of them looked so happy when the singer wrapped himself around the model while on the lake.
Elder Ordóñez / SplashNews.com
Out and about
The two couldn't stop smiling at each other as they walked hand in hand in New York City.
PapCulture / SplashNews.com
Colorful and casual
The celebrities were fully featured when they came out together in these brightly colored outfits.
Hot and steamy
Bieber and Baldwin couldn't hold their hands apart as they kissed in the water.
Splash News
Loving looks
You can feel the love with these looks that the stars are giving each other. It's very sweet!
Engagement announcement
In July 2018, Bieber confirmed his engagement to Baldwin in a long Instagram post. "Hailey, I am so in love with everything about you! I am so committed to spending my life knowing every part of you loving you with patience and kindness," captioned this photo. "My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first," he continued. "You are the love of my life, Hailey Baldwin, and I wouldn't want to spend it with anyone else. You make me feel so much better and we complement each other so well! I can't wait for the best season of life yet!"
The next step
He also shared this photo as part of the engagement announcement, writing: "It's funny because now it seems like everything makes sense to you!" He added, "OMG, it feels good to have our future secured! IT WOULD BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO!" Aww!
Kisses for days
The Biebers share a sweet kiss. "Hunny buns punkin," Justin captioned the photo.
Cake covered
The two enjoyed a very sweet kiss to celebrate their love.
Birthday boy
Hailey posted this sweet photo honoring her husband's 25th birthday.
Her lips are sealed
"My lips are jealous of my arms because I can hug you with them," Justin shared. We are very jealous too!
Photo booth or bust
Could these two be cuter ?! "My only bubba," Hailey shared about the sweet photo.
Snow bunnies
It can be cold outside, but they know how to stay warm.
Blurred nights with Bae
This photo may be blurry, but one thing is clear: they are so in love!
Studio Vibes
Hailey supports her man in the studio while doing what she loves.
Turn that frown around
Justin's pout is courtesy of his end of vacation. Very relatable!
Ride or die
Again, these two are absolutely killing the goals of the relationship! "Go best friend, that's my best friend," Justin captioned the photo.
Love and faith
The couple that prays together stays together. "I know that for me this conference came at the exact moment I needed it, I think God is SO amazing and faithful that He brings us the right words during the season that we need it most," said Hailey captioned the photo with her husband.
Sunset Lovers
Amazing views for the gram. The sunset is also very beautiful!
Biebers
One of his first official takes as husband and wife!
Nichole-Perez / X17online.com
Cute to wear
While on set for a music video session, the pop star picked up her love and took her.
Frank Castle / BACKGRID
Fooling around with the paparazzi
The two decided to go silly with the paparazzi, grimacing as they were photographed this summer.
Splash News / BACKGRID
Towels
In one of the couple's cutest and most candid moments, Baldwin wiped his head man off with a towel after taking a quick dip in the pool.
Posted above
Even in this photo taken years Makes this pair was perfect.
No more hiding
In January 2016, the two decided that they weren't going to hide their romance anymore, and this photo of them kissing quickly circulated online.
Sharing is showing interest
Baldwin decided to help out in January 2015 when he gave Bieber his wrist tie!
Glasses and smiles
They may not have been together when this photo was taken in June 2015, but they sure looked good together!
Silly Selfie
In this May 2015 photo, the "Baby,quot; singer brushed off a fake mustache as the model gently posed behind him.
Famous friends
In December 2014 Kendall Jenner He teamed up with Bieber and Baldwin for a Nerf Gun Night!
Denying the rumors of romance
In early December, the A-lister took to Instagram to shut down any dating speculation between Baldwin and himself. "People are crazy. I'm super single and this is my good friend that you would otherwise know," he wrote. Hmmmmm foreshadowing a lot?
Club Clippers
In 2014, Bieber and Baldwin were great and coordinated, shaking up the LA Clippers team as they dated together as friends.
