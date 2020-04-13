Journey, formerly an exclusive Epic Games store for the PC, goes to Steam

Travel, the classic game from thatgamecompany that first launched on PlayStation 3 in 2012, will be available on Steam on June 11. Travel It was previously only available for PC through the Epic Games Store, where it launched last June.

In the game, you play as a hooded figure traveling towards a high mountain on the horizon, navigating through different landscapes and environments along the way. Sometimes you may find another player wandering near you. You can coordinate with that player to solve the game's puzzles and explore their world together using screams in your character's game, forcing you and your partner to create your own language as you approach the mountain in the distance.

PolygonRuss Frushtick said in his review of the PS3 version that Travel "It should be experienced by everyone," and I agree. I'm happy to see it hit another platform, especially since that gaming company said in December 2015 that the game wouldn't come to steam. The game unites Subway exodus and hell to hit Steam a year after its first exclusive launch on the Epic Games Store.

Travel I also got a surprise iOS release last August.