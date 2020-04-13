Jordyn Woods reportedly plans to release an album this year

Okay! It appears that Jordyn Woods's balloon continues. Roommates, Jordyn Woods is looking for bigger and better things after recently revealing that she was the babysitter for the masked singer, dropped another bomb during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, where she confirmed that she has been working on music and reportedly , he intends to drop an album as soon as everything clears up.

According to ET, she went on to say, “I was unable to get to the studio. But as soon as everything clears up and we can go again and I can go to the studio, that's as soon as you guys can get (an album). Hopefully before the end of 2020. And I'm talking, like, as soon as possible. "

Along with the new music, Jordyn also shared that, at the moment, she has no plans to sign with a label. Instead, you are possibly looking to start yours. She said, "I will most likely start my own label and sign under myself instead of going to a label." Get your Jordyn coins!

Here's a video of her on "The Masked Singer,quot;:

Listen, Jordyn is NOT playing with her music coins. It's great to see her continue to create a lane for herself and her boss! As far as the album is concerned, there are no additional details regarding the features or potential production. HOWEVER, Jordyn has a lot of List A friends who could help her, so you never know the roommates!

One question remains … will everyone be tuned in?