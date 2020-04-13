John Oliver talks about unemployed, essential workers affected by coronavirus – Deadline

In the last episode of Last week tonight John Oliver referred to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was in and out of intensive care due to the coronavirus and Bernie Sanders who was leaving the presidential race. However, the real story I wanted to unpack was how the coronavirus has impacted the unemployed and essential workers.

He gave us data such that 1 in 10 workers has lost their jobs and that the government-launched Paycheck Protection Program has not had the most ideal implementation despite Donald Trump saying "it has been great."

"That's the classic Trump to try to brag about the demand for an emergency rescue system," said Oliver. He adds that the banks were not ready to accept loan applications because the government did not release the final versions of the documents they needed on time. As a result, many banks have been playing to catch up. Oliver adds: "This is another area in which this administration could have been preparing for this much earlier."

He cut a clip from the director of the United States National Economic Council, Larry Kudlow, downplaying the complaints and saying that his wife, a renowned painter, had no problems with the program, but obviously she comes from a privileged place.

From here, Oliver took the time to unpack the works of Kudlow's wife, which are mostly paintings on his shirts and ties. With that said, Oliver made a call to anyone who might have one of his jobs and offered $ 10, plus a $ 20,000 donation to a food bank in his area.

Oliver returned to the matter at hand saying that millions have requested government assistance as a result of layoffs across the country. Although the government has expanded unemployment insurance in the coming months, the scale of the demand is making it very difficult for people to get there and get assistance. He cut a clip of an interviewed woman who tried to call the unemployment office 50 times with no luck. In addition to all of this, laid-offs are also losing their health insurance, and this is a bad time for this to happen.

It changed its focus on how health, custodians, supermarket employees and other essential workers have been affected by the coronavirus. Many companies have praised their workers, and he decided to focus on Amazon. The company even has an ad that shows deep appreciation for all of its warehouse employees and hard work. Still, there seems to be a different story of the real workers.

"While the company claims it keeps workers safe by distributing masks and performing temperature controls, many Amazon workers paint very different images, such as & # 39; inability to maintain social distancing patterns, the lack of protective equipment and hand sanitizer and lack of time to clean your hands, "said Oliver.

He discusses how these workers ship essentials to the public, but then cuts to a clip of a man expressing his frustration at making them work to ship nonessential items, such as dildos. Oliver points out, "Risking your life to give someone a sex toy probably doesn't feel fair."

And he adds: "If we depend on these workers for our survival and, to a certain extent, our comfort, we owe them a lot in return … companies should do everything possible to reduce the risks for their workers."

On top of all this, these companies should offer paid sick leave, and many of these big companies don't. Congress required two weeks of paid sick leave in the first act of responding to the coronavirus, but it only applied to companies with fewer than 500 employees. That said, large companies are less generous.

Oliver focused on Chris Smalls, a former Amazon employee who worked at the Staten Island warehouse in New York City, who was fired after an employee's withdrawal due to unfair treatment. Amazon claimed it violated social distancing protocols, but then a leaked note from a meeting in which Jeff Bezos was part of what was planned to make Smalls the face of the entire union organizing movement because "he was neither smart nor articulate."

Since then, Amazon has been lenient with its sick leave policy only after receiving letters from 14 state attorneys general that claimed Amazon's initial policy was "inadequate to protect public health."

"Congress must absolutely demand that all companies provide sick people paid live in a forthcoming coronavirus aid bill on a permanent basis, as well as requiring that they pay a significant risk for any worker who risks their lives." Oliver said.

He added that supermarkets, transit workers and others who risk their lives need financial and physical protection. He cut a story about an EMT who doesn't have health insurance, who said he just wants health care to live like a normal human being.

“We need to seriously think about whether it is a good idea to have our health insurance system so closely tied to employment. I would emphatically say that it is not, "Oliver said." In fact, while many of the problems we are forced to face at this time were not created by the coronavirus, they have highlighted some of the biggest flaws in functioning. of our system. "

Oliver said things like paid sick leave and risk pay are band-aids and that we need them because the United States is bleeding. He points out, "When this is over, this country will need more than band-aids: it will need shit surgery." He adds that things must change, but not return to "normal 2016".

"The real test here is not whether our country will get through this, it will," said Oliver. "The question is how do we get through this and what kind of country do we want to be on the other side."