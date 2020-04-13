Jeezy sings a love song and sweeps Jeannie Mai off her feet in sweet Easter videos

Jeannie Mai celebrated her first Easter with Jeezy as an engaged couple. The pair appears in a series of videos that appeared online; The real The co-host could be seen rapping with Jeezy and dancing to a romantic song.

The lovebirds were not having fun on their own: they made sure that Jeannie's mother, Olivia TuTram Mai, was involved in the nonsense.

Fans and enemies alike have plenty of comments on the burgeoning romance.

One person said, "Sorry, but they are upset with him trying to teach him the culture that she said years ago that she would only have sex with a black man and would never marry one. In some comments, the race is mentioned because of her comments. racists she has done on “dark meat” is just an “accompaniment” and now look at her 🤦🏽‍♀️ how she changes her mind so quickly 🤔 ”

Another sponsor stated, “How can you be salty about a stranger's love life, especially when it has nothing to do with yours? HOW? I will never understand. Clean your hearts and

Happy Easter.

This follower stated, "People just hate and wonder why they can't find love. Get hatred out of your heart? It's blocking your blessings. I love white men as a husband, but I wanted black men as a side piece. These girls are faking it because they are getting old and don't have time.

A fourth supporter shared, "I think it's amazing when a woman can get this out of a man. How beautiful ♥ ️✨ Happy Easter Jeannie, Jeezy and Mama Mai! ❤️💛🐰 and congratulations on your fantastic engagement! 💍"

One critic said, "Wasn't she the one who said white is right? And dark meat is just side dishes? She wanted to say what she said, and still believes this. To this day, Amanda has to verify her racist ideology. Goodbye 👋🏾 ".

A sixth commenter wrote: “I understand what you are saying, but she spoke about the problems that Asian Americans have since the coronavirus, including herself and dealing with discrimination, people say she should have included the large number of African black people who have died in China from lack of treatment while using his platform to talk about discrimination. She was not just talking about people from China. She included herself and all people of Asian-American race / culture. It was a good segment, but since the deaths of black African-Americans due to discrimination in China regarding the coronavirus was a huge publicized problem at the time, blacks were offended that they were not included in this segment as everything was linking together and massively related. I understand his point of view with Asian discrimination, but I should have done it with a bigger ceiling v and touched the ridiculous number of white people in China who were dying because they were being rejected for treatment. A journalist would have done it, but maybe he didn't have time to touch on that topic or something he knows. No drama, I just wanted to explain what I was talking about. "

Jeannie and Jeezy are doing their thing.



