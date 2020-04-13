Jeannie Mai talks about her engagement to Jeezy and is excited when she offers advice to women who are getting married a second time

The ladies of "The real"He came back for a whole new episode from home, and of course you know they had to talk about Jeannie's engagement to Jeezy, which happened when they spent time off air while they were quarantined inside their homes.

During the girl chat segment, Jeannie explained that she, Jeezy and her family were supposed to be in Vietnam around this time. However, due to the worldly pandemic, Jeezy decided to bring him to Vietnam on his date night.

They enjoyed some exclusive Vietnamese dishes and drinks and then he took her on a tour of Vietnam through his television as he had photos of them in photoshop in front of some historical Vietnamese monuments. Jeannie proceeded to talk about how she fell to her knees and proposed right in front of the fireplace. Then, he played a video of his friends and family congratulating them on their engagement.

"What was most important to me, to be really honest with you, because I have clearly been through this block before. What was more symbolic, in a true way, why I fell in love with Jay. He did exactly what I know he does during time when you would think that life would stop, you would think that all your plans would be put on hold, but Jay continued with life no matter what ”.

Adrienne continued to ask Jeannie about any advice she may have for women who are getting married a second time.

An emotional Jeannie said: “For anyone who has gone through a divorce, it is one of the most traumatic things because you feel like you failed, you feel ashamed of all those people who were there at your wedding. Then you get tired. I remember telling you guys, I think I said I wasn't going to get married again. "

She continued, "What I think saved me is that I never gave up on love."

Like us previously reported, the couple got engaged last week. They first announced that they were a couple in August 2019, but had been dating since November 2018.

Congratulations again to Jeannie and Jeezy!

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94