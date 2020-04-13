James Graham on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? Drama – Deadline

When you look Exam, the ITV and AMC drama in the Who wants to be a millionaire? cheating scandal of 2001, you realize that it is obviously such fertile territory for television drama. A story about a million pound robbery, which unfolded in one of the biggest contests of all time, featuring characters from everyday settings.

Writer James Graham knew it was a gift, but not necessarily one for the screen, so he initially created a play around the saga. Took Andy Harries, the CEO of The crown producer Left Bank Pictures, to realize his television potential after watching the West End show at the invitation of Graham. "I hadn't thought of it as a television drama, but Andy's enthusiasm convinced me," recalls Graham.

Two years later, the vision for Graham and Harries has been realized as a three-part drama, directed by Stephen Frears, entangling itself in the gripping story of bold crime, but ultimately exploring much more. Charles and Diana Ingram (played by Matthew Macfadyen and Sian Clifford) were reviled in the British press 20 years ago, but Graham & # 39; s Exam it is a more nuanced and comprehensive assessment of his love for Who wants to be a millionaire? brand and the deepest world of obsessive British interrogators.

In an interview with Deadline before a press screening of Exam, Graham and producers Alice Pearse and Dan Winch reflected on the adaptation of the story for television, their new respect for game show formats, how Sony's ownership of Left Bank helped them replicate the original. Who wants to be a millionaire? set, and the current hunger to retell real-life stories on screen.

The contest premieres on ITV tonight at 9 p.m., while AMC has scheduled the show for May 31. The following interview has been edited for greater duration and clarity.

Deadline: you are about to show Exam to a first time audience, how do you feel?

James Graham: I remember showing the movie Brexit (Brexit: the uncivil war) last year and that was terrifyingly terrifying. I am very proud of Exam And I hope it is a charming, warm and humane look at this alleged strange crime that occurred, which is very English and very eccentric.

Deadline: Obviously you have already written the work in this saga, why did this story resonate with you?

Graham: I remember seeing this in 2001 about how these people cheated Who wants to be a millionaire?The fact that it was these wealthy middle-class English guys who were stealing. And I remember seeing the Martin Bashir documentary (Great fraud), sitting watching that with my college student friends and captivated by the audacity of this crime of trying to steal a million pounds in front of a live studio audience.

10-15 years later, I was introduced to this book published by two journalists, Bob Woffinden and James Plaskett, who were wondering if that perceived reality was true. So I was excited to go back to that world. And I guess the mischief of making a crime drama or a heist movie in the Mission Impossible conceited, but with many well-to-do English idiots, who use questions and answers instead of weapons and rappel.

Alice Pearse: And there are no corpses, which is a real rarity in the television drama.

JK: At what point did Left Bank get involved?

Pearse: Andy (Harries) came to see the work and immediately wanted to develop it with James. I know I wanted to work with you for a long time. This is the first time you have worked together, right?

Graham: Well, I wrote an episode of The crownBut that was out of the office. So I may have said, maybe you want to come see this play. And he did. I was surprised by your interest. The play was so theatrical in style that it was nothing naturalistic. We got the audience on stage to play old fashion game shows, we got them to vote and interact with the show. So his life is what identified him. I hadn't really thought about it, even though it's television, I hadn't thought of it as a television drama, but Andy's enthusiasm convinced me.

Pearse: ITV fully agreed and (drama director) Polly (Hill) fell completely in love with the story and was excited to bring the story to the screen with a little more nuance than Great fraud. We started developing it in October 2018.

Deadline: Was it a coincidence that Left Bank is owned by Sony and that Sony also has the rights to Millionaire?

Pearse: That was a happy coincidence. It would have been much more difficult without that connection. There was one woman in particular who worked at Sony who had worked for Celador just after the Ingram scandal and she had this encyclopedic knowledge of the program. They were very generous. They shared not only the lighting signals, the music signals, they even gave us plans of the original set that we could deliver to our team. We were so committed to the authenticity of it.

Deadline: So the set we see on the screen is as close as possible to the real thing?

Pearse: More or less. There is a commitment that we have to make, that we will not reveal because we do not want to point it out to people. It's about half a meter smaller.

Dan Winch: That was really important when you're standing in the middle of that stage. One of the things that impacts is the distance between the different characters involved, they are very close. They were really on top of each other and if we had changed the perspective it would not have had the same impact.

Pearse: I think the actors really appreciated having that arena and the audience, and the distances. So Tecwen Whittock is the exact distance behind Charles.

Michael Sheen as Chris Tarrant.

Left Bank / ITV



Deadline: that shot over Charles's shoulder, you can feel the proximity.

Graham: I think the audience will just assume that we went to Jeremy Clarkson's set and filmed him there. But the production design was incredible. That morning when I entered the set, it was like a three year old boy. It was very exciting to have that playground and we were there for two weeks. Stephen (Frears) had fun with that, and we wanted to celebrate claustrophobic study as a means of adding tension to this crime.

Winch: In the drama world, we often don't get a chance to build a great set like that.

Pearse: Normally you're fooling him and it's smoke and mirrors, but this felt really real. Camera angles are well established, so you're used to seeing a certain view of that space. There was something so liberating that it dramatically broke those rules and he had that full access around the studio space so that the viewer felt like he was there. You can hear the cough, you can hear the pin drop.

Graham: I tried to communicate that in the script. In the first episode, we see those established shots, how the contestants and Chris Tarrant should look through a screen. But then you go through the fourth wall of that. One of my favorite moments is when they go to the commercial break on the million pound question and there's only Chris Tarrant and the Major waiting. You realize what it feels like to be on the show instead of watching it.

Deadline: Yes, it is a bit awkward moment.

Pearse: For Tarrant trying not to give anything away. He was a master at what he did. That's something that caught our attention, and Michael Sheen in particular, is how controlled Tarrant was in that space. It was like a driver. He is not connected to any kind of relay, he was only with the contestant. We wanted to recreate that, we even had the graphic signals that were loaded on the screen. We really faked very little. For the actors, it felt quite methodical somehow.

Deadline: It is rare that the world of entertainment and drama collide in this way. Did it give you an appreciation for the lasting quality of Millionaire and the ingredients that made it a success?

Graham: Absolutely. The danger of making television on television is that it would be really self-serving and exclusive. One of the challenges was reminding the audience how great this show was and how extraordinarily simple it was on paper. We had to rediscover in ourselves our love for that show. Reminding me what it was like to be 16 years old with my grandparents watching that first show. We had to rediscover our childhood amazement for that and then communicate it to an audience that is now so familiar with all those tropes.

Deadline: You have the scenes with all the ITV and Celador executives. How much research did you do on that? Did you talk to those people?

Pearse: They're all in Andy Harries' Rolodex. That was very helpful.

Graham: The only person I had spoken to when we were doing the show in the West End was Paul (Smith). But you always have to ask yourself what value can I bring to this, and as always, it is because you can go to a bigger world and really feel the different environments, like a rural village or an ITV executive room. Then we expand our research.

David Liddiment and Claudia Rosencrantz, played by Risteard Cooper and Aisling Bea.

Left Bank / ITV



With Alice, I met Claudia Rosencrantz and David Liddiment and they were happy to talk to us. They were very honest. They firmly believe that the Ingrams were guilty. As long as you are sincere and honest with people, they will recognize what you are doing. They would strongly disagree with some of the positions that the drama points to, but they were glad that we did and expressed their point of view.

Pearse: We have been very diligent in sharing the program and keeping the people involved with whom James has long-standing relationships, without them formally consulting. A good number on both sides of the argument have seen it and they all responded very positively. It is a testament that James tells the story in a balanced and humane way.

Winch: We have DVD on the way to Chris Tarrant. One thing that caught our attention when we spoke to him is that he is incredibly proud of what they arranged. A feature of the approach formulated for Millionaire is that it was the first show that made the result persistent. As Chris said, that has been replicated everywhere. He has gutted that they couldn't mark that.

Pearse: The drama is so inherent in that format. You really do have that sense in the boardroom scene when they throw it and play it, and Liddiment can't help but get lost in the game. It is very exciting to see someone climb the ladder so fast, earning more and more money. That hasn't aged, I don't think so, it's really timeless.

James, Andy and I went to see Jeremy Clarkson presenting the show and saw how it was recorded. At first, we were trying to figure out if we could use his set, but the technology was so radically different, so we thought that wouldn't work for us. I was really surprised at how exciting it is, especially being there live. There was a professor from Birmingham who came up with the million pound question.

Winch: The show lasts a long time, there is no time limit. So when you condense it into a drama, in terms of how Charles (Ingram) played his game, it was remarkably long and formulaic. We worked with Stephen (Frears) on editing to make sure those responses have the time to really think about what Charles thinks. Rather than cutting it into a true form of drama.

Deadline: My recollection of the story at the time was that Charles was completely vilified in the press, so I was amazed at how understanding his and family's portrayal was. Was that ambition, were you trying to paint a rounder picture?

Graham: Yes, definitely. I don't know what else to write. I don't know how to write to a person without getting into his head. But also, it is to counter perceptions that these people are ridiculous, stupid, and greedy. People are much more complicated than that. The joy for me with this story is that there are no bad guys. It is a crime but there are no murderers. If they did, it was a crime that was committed out of love for the show. If they didn't, neither does that make ITV executives and producers evil because they really passionately believe that someone appeared on their show and broke the rules. We are British, you don't do that.

The stakes were high, people's freedom was at risk, their faces were dotted with newspapers around the world, but ultimately it's a story about real people, with flaws, strengths and weaknesses.

Deadline: What were some of the things that were not known about the Ingrams?

Graham: It is difficult to talk about it without making them known. What was exciting to me was that you would think it is a story about these two people and this marriage and a third ghost in the audience, but the extraordinary thing is that it goes far beyond them. They are the symptom of a broader culture that became obsessed with this game show. We discovered this group, which we called The Syndicate, but they were actually called The Consortium, which was a professional team made up of the best British pub interrogators that existed to help people participate in the program. We were all amazed at how effectively they penetrated Millionaire.

In the third episode, we tell a very recent meeting between Paul Smith and Paddy Spooner, the head of this team, where, as in real life, they reconciled and understood where they came from.

Charles and Diana Ingram, played by Matthew Macfadyen and Sian Clifford.

Left Bank / ITV



Deadline: these professional questionnaires still exist today …

Graham: I don't know what need they are trying to serve or itch they are trying to scratch, but I find it quite endearing and very British.

Pearse: They had a passion.

Winch: One of the special things about this show being a public event is that almost everyone you talk to, unlike anything you've been involved with, everyone feels they have a little ownership over it.

Pearse: One of the things I found surprising when I started working on this was that I never realized that the Charles episode had never been aired. It was transmitted within the body of the Great fraud documentary film. Celador had to put together a tape for the police, for the trial, and inevitably they had to make creative decisions along the way. What take do we use, what do we do with the audio at that point? That has been very interesting and very meta.

Deadline: Why is there so much hunger now to dramatize real life stories?

Graham: I think it helps us make sense of the completely absurd nature of the world right now. Most of how we receive reality right now is an endless and exhausting flow of information minute by minute, which amounts to nothing. Every second of every day you get new information, which is incomprehensible and unprecedented, and it seems like you're in touch, but it actually has the opposite effect of making the truth more difficult to see because you have worm sight. What the television drama does is give you a panoramic view of something. You need something that feels unforgiving, meaningless, and random: it pauses it, places it in a frame, and allows you to look at it and understand why we do this to each other and what it says about our systems or institutions.

That was always my justification for the Brexit drama to come out because people were saying, why do we need this? Why is it happening now? Are you sure it's too soon? I was surprised that, what was obvious to me, that in the sloppy cauldron of misinformation about Brexit and the lack of humanity in that argument, I thought about the value of a story that just looks calmly at what happened. So, humanize the people who did it, try to understand their motivations and try to make sense of it. An audience enjoys having that context.