Jameis Winston still has a bright future ahead, says Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht | NFL news

Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht believes quarterback Jameis Winston still has a future in the NFL despite pitching the 2015 No. 1 draft pick to make way for Tom Brady.

The Buccaneers fell in love with Brady during free agency, signing the 42-year, two-year contract that cleared the way for Winston to leave the franchise.

There are some questions about where Winston could land. The former Florida State quarterback led the NFL in passing yards (5,109) and interceptions (30) last season.

Winston has 121 career touchdown passes with 19,737 passing yards and just turned 26 in January.

General manager Licht believes Winston still has a bright future ahead of him.

"Well obviously Tom is possibly the best quarterback to play the game, so it's nice to have that guy. We have a lot of respect for Jameis," Licht said.

"Jameis was still part of our plan if things were going a different way. I have a lot of respect for him. I thought he did a lot of great things and I think anyone in our office or in our building would say the same. He did some spectacular things for us. .

"I would never say that personally, and I think I am speaking on behalf of the organization, which was a failure."

"I think he has a bright future ahead of him. It really comes down to having a chance to get Tom Brady. Tom Brady is a great player and we are very excited about that."

"I am very confident that Jameis will continue and have a chance. This is not the last time I hear from Jameis."

