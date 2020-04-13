Jackie Shroff's wife Ayesha feels like she's in the best space

Since the blockade was imposed, Jackie Shroff has been away from her family on her farm between Mumbai and Pune. While his family, including his wife Ayesha, son Tiger, and daughter Krishna, are in Mumbai, the actor is happy in the company of his plants spread across his huge garden.

“He was there to do new plantings and pre-monsoon work and he got stuck there. But fortunately, he has his staff with him and the best fresh air, space and all of his organic vegetables, "said Ayesha Shroff in an interview.

Jackie Shroff had previously said that she could have gone home by obtaining a permit, but decided not to ignore the closure. He had also shared a video urging his fans to follow the blocking rules. He advised his fans to say: “It is your duty to obey the rules of confinement, to do it for your son, to think about his family. Stay at home. I think everyone should stay home, take it easy, do pranayam. Consume mustard oil, salt, and turmeric at home. Look into the eyes of your mother, your wife, your child, your lover or who you love. Listen to your heart, if you plan to go out, you will end up taking tension and giving tension to your family. Sudhar jao. Even God is relaxing upstairs. Breathe a little, just relax at home. "

Well, we agree with every word Jaggu Dada.