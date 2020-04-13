Ja Rule says he wants to fight 50 Cent on Instagram Live

# Roommates, it is now more than clear that the decades-long dispute between Ja Rule and 50 Cent will probably never end, but Ja has a new way of settling things once and for all. While talking to Swizz Beatz on live Instagram, Ja Rule said he wants to go bang for buck with 50 Cent in an official Instagram battle and let fans decide who wins.

During Swizz Beatz's last live Instagram gig where he was talking to Fat Joe, Ja Rule joined the conversation and came up with an idea that could be very interesting to hip hop fans in the early 2000s. Ja suggested that he and 50 Cent should go head-to-head in a hitting battle.

Fat Joe stepped in and said Ja wants to do this because “He loves hip-hop in the first place. He wants to do this for culture. Jesus Christ, Rule, you guys really want the smoke. "Swizz then responds to Ja Rule saying,quot; just give me twenty, "which refers to the limit of 20 songs from IG's live battles.

Recognizing that things could take a nasty turn between the two musical foes, Ja promised he would behave if it really happened, but Swizz was not convinced and said, "That sounds like devilish behavior." Fat Joe believes that if the two agree to put aside their differences and do so, the battle would break the Internet and be the most talked-about confrontation that has happened so far. Swizz wants to make sure things don't get out of control and told Ja Rule that "we just want to make sure that intentions are where they should be."

It definitely seems like a long shot and it definitely looks like it could get ugly pretty quickly, but if Ja Rule and 50 Cent were to fight live with IG, it would certainly put the internet into a tremendous uproar. The question is, will it really happen?

