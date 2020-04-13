Ja Morant teases Kendrick Nunn about NBA Rookie of the Year storyline

Heat guard Kendrick Nunn apparently doesn't believe Ja Morant has the NBA Rookie of the Year award locked in, an opinion that sparked Morant's mockery Monday afternoon.

Nunn told the Florida Sun Sentinel that he deserved the honor because Miami had a 41-24 record before the league suspended its season, compared to a 32-33 record for the Morant Grizzlies.

When Morant stumbled across the comment on social media, he responded with a GIF of himself laughing out loud.

MORE: NBA Players Send Condolences to Karl-Anthony Cities

Morant has averaged 17.6 points, 6.9 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game in 59 rookie contests, shooting 49.1 percent from the field and 36.7 percent from beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, Nunn has averaged 15.6 points, 3.4 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game in 62 contests, shooting 44.8 percent from the field and 36.2 percent from long distance.

On paper, then, Morant would appear to have a considerable advantage over his counterpart. He is clearly confident in his position.