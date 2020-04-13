Ivan Rakitic strikes in Barcelona treatment amid failed PSG move | Football news

Rakitic: "I understand the situation, but I am not a bag of potatoes with which you can do anything … I want to be in a place where I feel wanted."





Ivan Rakitic says his treatment by Barcelona has made him feel "uncomfortable,quot;

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic insists that he controls his future and says that "it is not a bag of potatoes with which you can do anything."

Barcelona wanted to transfer the Croatian international to French champion Paris Saint-Germain last year as part of an agreement that would have seen Neymar return to Camp Nou.

But Rakitic, who has won 13 major honors since joining Barcelona from Seville in 2014, rejected the move and has now told the Spanish newspaper Sports world: "I understand the situation, but I am not a bag of potatoes with which you can do anything.

"I want to be in a place where I feel loved, respected and needed. If that is so, I will be delighted, but if it is in another place, it will be me who decides where, not anyone else.

Barcelona wanted to bring Neymar from PSG, with Rakitic moving to the French champions as part of the deal

"Last year was the best of the six I have had here and I was bothered by the way I was treated. I was very surprised and did not understand."

Rakitic was a regular in Barcelona midfield until this season, with the arrival of Frenkie de Jong, which means that the 32-year-old has started just 10 La Liga matches.

"The results have not been the best and I haven't played much, that's why I felt hurt," continued Rakitic, whose contract expires in 2021.

"I had a very strange first half of the season, it was very uncomfortable and surprising for me. I hope I can finish this last year of my contract."

Currently, Barcelona is at the top of La Liga, which is suspended indefinitely due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

However, his strong position in the league has not stopped players like Rakitic from speaking out against the club.

Last month, Lionel Messi accused people at the Camp Nou of leaking stories to the press to try to pressure the team to accept pay cuts while the league is closed.

Watch The Football Show every weekday from 9-11 a.m. on Sky Sports News and Sky Sports Premier League and get involved using #SkyFootballShow