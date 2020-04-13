Is Salman Khan busy deciding his next project during quarantine?

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, several states in India have extended the blockade. So the film industry has also been paralyzed. Salman Khan is currently quarantined on his Panvel farm with his family. According to a prominent newspaper, Salman is searching for several scripts, which also include the next installment of his popular Tiger franchise.

Although Salman has announced that he will enter Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali after finishing Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, the latest reports suggest that the script for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is being rewritten and there may be a delay in the movie. So Salman could focus on another project during quarantine. Well, we hope that details about the same will be revealed soon.