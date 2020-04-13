Is Meghan Markle pregnant? Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle preparing to give Archie a brother?

Is Meghan Markle pregnant? Did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle rush to Los Angeles with baby Archie to establish their home for their expanding family? That's the subject of an upcoming article in the April 20, 2020 issue of OK! magazine. In the article, a source claiming to be close to rogue royal dishes in what they say is an upcoming baby. According to the source, baby number two will be born later this year. Archie is only 11 months old, so if Meghan is pregnant, the two boys would be less than two years apart.

Fans were shocked when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returned to Canada and by March 26, 2020, they had already left for Los Angeles, California, where the couple now reside. The source stated the following.

"People were quite surprised because everything seemed so rushed. Everyone had to wonder if there was a reason behind the sudden change in plans. There are rumors that Meghan and Harry are expecting baby number 2, later this year. Harry and Meghan have had a busy few months, but they both feel this baby couldn't have come at a better time. Becoming parents has brought them so much joy that they can't wait for another turn. "

Real Exit: Meghan Markle, & # 39; pregnant & # 39 ;, found real life extremely tired? https://t.co/VPL1sXTeGU pic.twitter.com/LuMYJkaOUb – ENSTARS (@EnStars) April 14, 2020

Meghan and Prince Harry left the UK just as the royal family was being hit with the coronavirus. Prince Albert and Prince Charles were diagnosed with the deadly virus and isolated from the rest of the family. The royal family is in quarantine and reports suggest Prince Harry has been distressed by his father's health while he is so far away.

Now that Prince Harry has moved to the other side of the world and is away from his father, it is unclear if he will ever see his father in person again. Prince Harry has reportedly been distressed to leave his family behind during a deadly pandemic.

Neither Prince William nor Meghan Markle have spoken about the report or addressed rumors about having another baby. There are also rumors that Kate Middleton is pregnant. If both reports are true, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle should be expecting babies at the same time.

Ad %MINIFYHTMLffacdc774fa08beb8ef6a76d3238203b23% %MINIFYHTMLffacdc774fa08beb8ef6a76d3238203b23%

What you think? Do you think Meghan Markle is pregnant?



Post views:

5 5