IPhone 12 phones will closely resemble iPad Pro – BGR

The iPhone 12 5G will come in four different sizes with a design similar to the iPad Pro 2018, according to a new report.

Phones will have flat edges, curved corners, and flat screens.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro versions are still expected to launch this fall, but the release dates may fall due to the new coronavirus health crisis.

The new coronavirus pandemic may have affected Apple's product launch plans this year, but the company is still going to update many products, both on the software and hardware side. Apple has already updated the MacBook Air and iPad Pro, and it is expected to introduce the iPhone SE later this week. WWDC 2020 will be the first developer conference not to offer an in-person experience, but the event will move online to present the latest Cupertino software innovations. The iPhone 12 series is still expected to debut in September, although some models may not ship during the same month. Until we get there, we'll have plenty of rumors from Apple, with the latest one revealing details about the design of the iPhone 12.

The iPhone 12 will come in four sizes, Bloomberg reports, echoing the leaks of Ming Chi-Kuo and Jon Prosser. Two of these phones will be the direct successors to the iPhone 11, and the larger models will carry the nickname "Pro,quot;. They will all have built-in 5G support, and they will all look like the iPad Pro design that Apple unveiled in 2018. Apple kept the design in place for the iPad Pro 2020 update, as seen below.

Image Source: Apple

IPhone 12 models will have flat edges, similar to the iPhone design Apple used before the iPhone 6. The phones will also feature "more rounded corners,quot; as well as a flat screen instead of slightly curved edges, as is the case. with the latest models The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are said to have a stainless steel chassis. The others may be made of aluminum, based on previous leaks.

Image Source: Julie Jacobson / AP / Shutterstock

All four models will include "a significant processor upgrade with an emphasis on accelerating artificial intelligence and AR tasks," says Bloomberg. That is not surprising; A significant processor upgrade is guaranteed with every new generation of iPhone.

IPhone 12 Pro models will have triple-lens cameras on the back, while iPhone 12 versions will only have two rear cameras. Pro phones will also have an additional sensor on the back, the LiDAR camera that Apple introduced with the iPad Pro last month.

The larger iPhone 12 Pro will have a slightly larger screen than the 6.5-inch display on the iPhone 11 Pro Max. The report doesn't mention screen sizes, but Prosser did a few days ago when it released the following illustration:

This year's models will have a reduced notch, and the report notes that Apple is investigating the removal of the Face ID notch in future designs.

Bloomberg He notes that at least some of the new iPhone 12 models could be released several weeks later than usual, "although still within the typical fall window." Apple has not informed suppliers of significant delays, and its engineers should be able to travel to China in May to finalize the designs. Apple's iPhone 12 launch plans may still change depending on how the new coronavirus situation evolves.

The report also notes that Apple will introduce a smaller HomePad in the second half of the year. Apple labels are also expected this year, tile-type trackers to be included with leather cases and key chains designed by Apple to attach them to objects.

Apple is also working on a new version of MacBook Pro, Apple TV, budget iPads and a new iMac, the report notes.