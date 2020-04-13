In rural Japan, a 370-year-old tradition falls in love with a child

SHITARA, Japan – More than three centuries of tradition rest on Mao Takeshita's narrow shoulders.
Mao is 6 years old and wrapped in a heavy kimono, her face covered in the thick white paint of a Kabuki actor. Before her, an audience of hundreds sits on tatami mats. He steps forward, toward the foot lights, and performs a dance, then performs in the buzzing style of an ancient soliloquy.
His appearance is a kind of initiation, and Mao does it alone. When the new academic year begins, she will be the only first-grader at her school in Damine, a village in the mountainous center of Japan, where she will join a long but dwindling line of children who have performed the stylized dramas of Kabuki.
Each year, students spend months preparing for their roles in an elaborate production organized by villagers in honor of a Buddhist goddess. The intense commitment to acting, for which Damine residents build a temporary bamboo theater, has helped keep the primary school alive, even when many others in rural Japan have closed due to lack of children.
As Damine fights with the same forces that decimate other Japanese villages, an aging population, and an exodus to the cities, this ritual dating back a dozen generations may one day disappear. But for now, its magical quality endures.
The atonal singing of the choir, combined with the moan of the samisen resembling a banjo, transports the audience, wrapped against the cold in the dark theater, to a Japan far removed from the bustling streets of modern Tokyo or Osaka.
At the heart of the performance, which takes place every February, are the children. Energized while putting on makeup behind the scenes, they run through the hanamichi, a narrow secondary stage where the main actors make their dramatic appearances, then trample and brandish their swords. The crowd roars their approval, tossing coin-filled sachets onto the stage, where they land in a metallic thud.
This year, there were 11 young artists. But after Mao enters first grade, some classes that continue at Damine Elementary will have no students.
More than 15 years ago, shortly after finishing college, I taught Damine's students English one day a week as part of a Japanese government program that takes young people from abroad to work in schools and government offices across the world. country.
During the cold winter months in the mountains, I studied the basics of Kabuki with the children, appearing twice on the stage of the theater erected next to the local temple of Kannon, the goddess of mercy.
I played minor roles: the loyal servant of a samurai and a clumsy innkeeper. I stumbled upon the archaic Japanese dialogue alongside adults who had played their roles since childhood and relayed their lines with the enthusiasm and confidence of the professionals. They claim to know their parts so well that they can perform them without rehearsing.
For the students, the months of preparation take place inside the school, an old wooden building with three classrooms, a library and a small auditorium where they meet to practice music and have lunch.
Images lining the long central hallway show more than 100 years of graduation classes. It's a story of decadence, beginning with stark black-and-white photos of groups of boys dressed in kimonos and ending with color snapshots of one or two boys in stiff Western outfits, outnumbered by their teachers.
The Damine Festival is, in some ways, a living fossil. It is one of the few performances performed outdoors in a temporary pavilion built for the occasion. Its origins go back over 370 years, to a time when Japan was ruled by a shogunate who strictly controlled daily life.
Kabuki festivals are a tradition in the surrounding region, Chubu, whose name, which translates as "central part,quot;, is geographically literal but also historically resonant. The warlords who fought to unify the country in the late 16th century called the region home.
Damine residents say their festival started with a miracle. One summer, as the story goes, a group of men entered the shogun forest and stole some wood to rebuild a local temple, a capital crime.
After the feudal government sent an official to investigate, the villagers prayed for Kannon to save them, promising that as long as three families remained in Damine, they would hold a festival in his honor each year.
A frenzy snowstorm prevented the official from entering the village, according to tradition, and there has been a performance every year since then, including during World War II.
The task of teaching Kabuki children now falls to Suzume Ichikawa, 82, who travels the festival circuit with a small group of old theater actors, training young actors through their performances.
As a teenager, Ms. Ichikawa joined a group of young women who performed across the country, a kind of prototypical version of the girl groups that rule Japan's modern pop scene.
Decades later, she cuts a graceful figure as she guides students through her lines and demonstrates the emphatic movements and striking poses that have become the abbreviation for Japan's most famous traditional theater.
Ms. Ichikawa believes that the Damine Kabuki Festival is the oldest of its kind in the region. But it is unclear how long it can last: not only children, but also their teachers are disappearing.
Once Ms. Ichikawa is gone, she doesn't know who will take her place. No one is willing to commit to Kabuki full time anymore, he said. The children, if any, "will probably have to learn by watching a video," he said sadly as he waited for the adults to begin their essay.
Although the festival has remained practically the same throughout the years, the town and the municipality to which it belongs, Shitara, have changed in a big and small way.
In the time since I lived there, Shitara has decreased. Several of the old Japanese-style inns that line the main street have gone bankrupt.
During a Japanese steak meal with Couch Potatoes, an English conversation club he used to teach, one member, Taeko Goto, remembered Shitara from her youth, when the city had two movie theaters. A train line ran along the river and down the mountains, where loggers harvested the raw materials used to rebuild post-war Japan.
The railway closed in the 1960s. Now there is only one bus that is slowly heading to the city of Shinshiro, about an hour away. Most days, the bus is almost empty.
However, Shitara also shows confusing signs of growth: The national government has injected tax dollars into the municipality as part of a Quixotic attempt at rural renewal.
Like many small cities and towns in Japan, large, modern, and artistically designed public buildings sit alongside old wooden houses and rusted and stained concrete and corrugated steel shops.
The musty town hall where I worked for two years was demolished. A new one, all wood and glass, has appeared in the city center. Where narrow, winding roads once barely allowed a car to pass, wide streets are now being built to traverse the mountains.
I worked in the city planning department, and my co-workers spent their days inventing plans to attract young people to the village.
At the time, Damine was aggressively courting residents of nearby cities, building spacious new houses and selling them at attractive prices for people seeking fresh air and a change of scenery.
One of them was Takeko Takeshita, unrelated to Mao, who moved to the village at age 30, seeking a more welcoming environment for his twins, who had struggled in schools in large cities.
"The twins did much better here," said Ms. Takeshita, who works for a local collective that produces tea harvested from the terraced hills around the elementary school.
But of the 13 children I taught at Damine, only two remain. Better jobs are available within a relatively short distance, at Toyota headquarters and in cities like Nagoya in the industrial heart of the country.
Ms. Takeshita's own daughters have returned to the cities they left behind as children. One is a nurse and the other a police officer.
The only real growth industry in the city is elder care. There are 70 new jobs in nursing homes that have sprung up in its surroundings, said Masahiro Toyama, who once worked in my section at city hall and is now head of the city's department of education.
This year, the municipality plans to begin consulting with villagers about the future of Damine Elementary. He is considering merging the school with one of the others in a nearby valley.
"It is a difficult problem," Toyama said. "Closing the school would be like ripping the soul out of the village."
Makiko Inoue contributed reporting.