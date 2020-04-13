In rural Japan, a 370-year-old tradition falls in love with a child

SHITARA, Japan – More than three centuries of tradition rest on Mao Takeshita's narrow shoulders.

Mao is 6 years old and wrapped in a heavy kimono, her face covered in the thick white paint of a Kabuki actor. Before her, an audience of hundreds sits on tatami mats. He steps forward, toward the foot lights, and performs a dance, then performs in the buzzing style of an ancient soliloquy.

His appearance is a kind of initiation, and Mao does it alone. When the new academic year begins, she will be the only first-grader at her school in Damine, a village in the mountainous center of Japan, where she will join a long but dwindling line of children who have performed the stylized dramas of Kabuki.

Each year, students spend months preparing for their roles in an elaborate production organized by villagers in honor of a Buddhist goddess. The intense commitment to acting, for which Damine residents build a temporary bamboo theater, has helped keep the primary school alive, even when many others in rural Japan have closed due to lack of children.

As Damine fights with the same forces that decimate other Japanese villages, an aging population, and an exodus to the cities, this ritual dating back a dozen generations may one day disappear. But for now, its magical quality endures.