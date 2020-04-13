IIT Guwahati: IIT-Guwahati develops an antimicrobial spray coating for PPE – Latest news

The Indian Guwahati Institute of Technology (IIT-G) said Monday that its researchers have developed an affordable aerosol-based antimicrobial (antiviral / antibacterial) coating for personal protective equipment (PPE) along with a 3D printed ear protector for a comfortable use of face masks. health workers

The PPE being used is designed to protect the user from infectious microbes / aqueous virus droplets that act as a barrier.

The research group developed an affordable aerosol-based (antiviral / antibacterial) antimicrobial coating for PPE kits to kill and prevent the spread of microbes once they come in contact with the surface of the coated PPE.

The strategic association of the cocktail of metallic nanoparticles, such as copper, silver and other active ingredients, present in the aerosol, acts as an antimicrobial agent.

This ensures limited penetration and accumulation of microbial contaminants in the PPE.

According to the research team, the coating has the potential to reduce the risk of secondary infection by limiting the transmission of microbes.

Can be sprayed / dip coated on any type of surface, including textiles and other medical device surfaces to remove microbial load. This will allow reuse of PPE and easy containment of microbes.

"Effective but affordable technologies are the need of the hour for India. At IITG, under the leadership of our Director, Professor TG Sitharam, we are committed to contributing to the immediate need of the nation in this hour of crisis. COVID-19 "said Dr. Biman B. Mandal, Professor, Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering, IIT Guwahati.

The research team also developed the prototype & # 39; Ear Guard & # 39; 3D printed for facial masks.

The ergonomic design of the protector keeps the face mask strap in place without pressing on the ear. Thus, the masks can be effortlessly worn for hours without pain or discomfort to the user.

Using 3D printers, these & # 39; hearing protectors & # 39; they are made in one size free for everyone, the researchers said.

