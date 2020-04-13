I can't sleep Try these doctor recommended tips and tools

We love these products and we hope you do too. ME! It has affiliate relationships, so we can get a small part of the income from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E !.
There is no doubt: we are going through a difficult time right now. And as we all process everything we're dealing with, that can wreak havoc on our sleep patterns. Do you feel it too? Don't worry, because we speak to two experts who can help us make the most of nap and bedtime.
"Ideally, the American Academy of Sleep recommends sleeping seven to nine hours with some people who only need six and others who need ten," says the sleep psychologist. Dr. Joshua Tal. "But we are moving away from the amount of sleep, and instead we are looking at the quality of sleep. If you are sleeping six to seven hours, that is better than ten hours of interrupted sleep. So I would say don't stress out of number of hours, focus on quality. "
But what if you are struggling for quality sleep? Dr. Tal has some suggestions. "In terms of what you can control, you can set up bedtime routines that include turning off your phone and doing something relaxing like stretching, doing yoga, bathing, or listening to music," he says. "You can start aromatherapy. When you do it enough times, condition your body to prepare for sleep. That's what we want: we want a signal for your body to say it's time to sleep."
And there are definitely a few things you want to avoid if your goal is to improve your sleep. For example? "Caffeine can take up to 12 hours to leave the body," says the clinical psychologist. Dr. Shelby Harris. "While most people think that coffee is the only source of caffeine, it is also commonly found in soft drinks, tea, chocolate, and many over-the-counter medications. Even beyond caffeine, fluid intake at night It often leads to more trips to the bathroom and sleep disruption, so people who have trouble sleeping can avoid eating or drinking something within three hours before bedtime. Alcohol in particular may help some to fall asleep. I sleep faster, but the quality of sleep ends up being much lighter and broken throughout the night. "
Still, even with all that preparation, some of us might still be struggling with the sleeping part. Dr. Harris knows how to deal with it. "Get up and get out of bed after about 20 minutes … don't look at the clock, just guess," he recommends. "If not possible, sit in another room, or in a chair near the bed, and do something quiet, calm, and relaxed in low light without screens, such as reading a book, puzzles, or listening to a deep relaxation exercise without stare at a tablet. Just go back to bed once you're sleepy again, and if you go in and can't go back to sleep, get up and do it again. Bed is just for sleeping and the more you do other things in bed, like worrying, reading, spinning and spinning, the more your body learns to do things other than sleeping in bed, sleep is still non-negotiable, and the better you sleep, the better you will cope with stress and improve your immunity. "
And if you're still struggling, Dr. Harris and Dr. Tal have some product recommendations that might help you. Buy them below!
Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask
"This is good if you have incoming light waking you up and you don't have blackout curtains," says Dr. Tal. "We want the room to be cool, dark, and quiet, so this takes care of the dark side. I specifically like this one because it completely covers the eyes without pressing or pressing them."
Allied Essentials Cool Serenity Sleep Mattress Cushion
"This mattress is made with PCM, a material developed by NASA," shares Dr. Tal. "It is for people who are too hot or too cold while sleeping. Basically, when you are hot, it liquefies and traps heat or releases heat when you are too cold by cooling it. Adjust the temperature so you can,quot; never get too cold or too hot "
