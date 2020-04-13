I can't sleep Try these doctor recommended tips and tools

We love these products and we hope you do too. ME! It has affiliate relationships, so we can get a small part of the income from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E !.

There is no doubt: we are going through a difficult time right now. And as we all process everything we're dealing with, that can wreak havoc on our sleep patterns. Do you feel it too? Don't worry, because we speak to two experts who can help us make the most of nap and bedtime.

"Ideally, the American Academy of Sleep recommends sleeping seven to nine hours with some people who only need six and others who need ten," says the sleep psychologist. Dr. Joshua Tal. "But we are moving away from the amount of sleep, and instead we are looking at the quality of sleep. If you are sleeping six to seven hours, that is better than ten hours of interrupted sleep. So I would say don't stress out of number of hours, focus on quality. "

But what if you are struggling for quality sleep? Dr. Tal has some suggestions. "In terms of what you can control, you can set up bedtime routines that include turning off your phone and doing something relaxing like stretching, doing yoga, bathing, or listening to music," he says. "You can start aromatherapy. When you do it enough times, condition your body to prepare for sleep. That's what we want: we want a signal for your body to say it's time to sleep."