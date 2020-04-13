Hubble spies on the distant galaxy full of baby stars – BGR

Hubble took a beautiful image of a distant galaxy called NGC 2906.

NGC 2906 has a host of massive young stars that glow brightly as they burn fuel.

The galaxy is 145 million light years from Earth.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

NASA and ESA's Hubble Space Telescope is one of the most trusted tools in astronomy. He has been surveying the skies for almost three decades, transmitting some truly glorious images of the cosmos. One of his latest targets is a large spiral galaxy known as NGC 2906, located some 145 million light-years from Earth, but even at that incredible distance, Hubble can see some of the glorious details of the galaxy.

In the photo above we are offered a variety of colors, from the orange core and bold white core to the bright blue dots and smudges surrounding the outer edges. Each of these colors represents something, and astronomers can get a good idea of ​​what a galaxy is made of simply by looking at the colors displayed from afar.

Galaxies are born, live, and die just like the stars that fill them, and the unbelievably ancient galaxies are filled with shades of orange and red that hint at large numbers of older, cooler stars. By contrast, brightly colored galaxies like NGC 2906 still have plenty of life left.

"The blue specks that are scattered across this galaxy are massive young stars, emitting hot, blue-tinged radiation while burning their fuel at immense speed," the Hubble team explains. “The orange stripes are a mix of older stars that have swollen and cooled, and low-mass stars that were never especially hot to begin with. Due to their lower temperatures, these stars emit cooler, reddish radiation. "

At such an incredible distance from our own solar system, we can't even begin to dream of visiting NGC 2906, but that doesn't mean there are no things I can teach astronomers. Observing such galaxies gives researchers a better idea of ​​the age of certain regions of space, and helps us understand the processes that are constantly forming, destroying, and reshaping the cosmos.

All thanks to Hubble for the fact that we are treated with such beautiful glimpses in deep space, and while there are other working telescopes around Earth, and the James Webb space telescope often delayed waiting for time to shine, Hubble has shown be one of the most valuable instruments in NASA's arsenal.

The spacecraft launched in 1990 and has undergone several updates during its decades in space. With almost 30 years under his belt, you would think that the spacecraft might be nearing the end of its mission, but that is not the case. NASA and the European Space Agency have said they hope Hubble can remain a vital tool for scientists until the 2030s and perhaps even 2040.

Image source: ESA / Hubble and NASA