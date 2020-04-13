Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 will launch in China once the blockade is lifted



Amid the coronavirus pandemic, all industries have faced a major setback as the world grinds to a halt. The coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan, China, has affected the entire world. But now the closure has ended there and the situation is improving. Once the situation returns to normal, the first Bollywood film to be screened in China will reportedly be Hrithik Roshan's star Super 30. Reliance Entertainment Group CEO Shibashish Sarkar confirmed the news.

Super 30 was based on the life and struggles of Anand Kumar, mathematician and founder of the Super 30 program in Patna, India. The film is about his journey, as he guides disadvantaged students to complete the IIT entrance exam. Hrithik Roshan played the role of the mathematical genius in the film, directed by Vikas Bahl. The film also featured actors Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Tripathi.

Super 30 was a box office hit and earned over Rs 100 million in India. It was also declared tax free in some states, including Maharashtra and Gujarat.