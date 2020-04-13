How to manage depression in a pandemic? Illing Shannon Tarbet, murdering Eve, offers advice in her winning short film de Stagnation Evasion ’- Deadline

Shannon Tarbet, the Olivier-nominated actress who co-starred Killing EvaSeason Two and NatGeo Genius EinsteinHe found a new way to manage his own depression issues and offer help to others looking to do the same as we all surf at home during the coronavirus pandemic. After seeing the opportunity to enter the DocHouse Short Film Isolation Contest, Tarbet made Stagnation evasion, a charming and incisive short film that shows its own coping mechanisms. She won first prize with her debut as director of short films.

Tarbet was having a good year when everything stopped. She is the star of Love sarah, an independent film that premiered at the Glasgow Film Festival and was about to be released in London when it all stopped, and the film's release was postponed. She made the short film she made on a whim, a cathartic reaction to her fear of social isolation. He passed it on to approving friends and found the courage to enter the festival.

"The very idea of ​​social isolation terrified me, and I thought depression would eat me alive because the environment that affects me the most is when I'm at home," he told Deadline. "What happened was that this moment of crisis gave me access to my own survival instincts that came from years of living with depression and finding a way to deal with it." The key, he said, was to do what seems easy to many but can be extremely difficult for those with depression: getting out of bed and relying on routines like exercise, and limiting saturation of social media and other vices. “I learned how to cope in my own company at home. These were tips that helped me avoid feeling depressed and slow, which is definitely difficult to do right now. I thought they might be useful for others to hear. "