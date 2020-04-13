How the next Apple Watch could help save coronavirus patients – BGR

New complications of the coronavirus include severe shortness of breath that could be treated with oxygen therapy and a ventilator.

Patients experiencing mild symptoms will be instructed to stay home until their condition worsens, but they would need pulse oximeters to measure oxygen saturation in the blood.

The Apple Watch Series 6 is rumored to feature a blood oxygen sensor, which could help save the lives of COVID-19 patients, as well as those with other life-threatening medical conditions.

The new coronavirus disease is apparently at or near its peak in many countries. After that, life will return to a certain degree of normality, although we will have to maintain our defenses at least until a vaccine is widely available. Social distancing measures may decrease, but we will still have to keep washing our hands frequently, wearing masks and avoiding crowds. The coronavirus cannot yet be eradicated, and outbreaks are still possible.

Some expect a second big wave of coronavirus in the fall, but next time, authorities won't be surprised. And by the time the next major epidemic of COVID-19 occurs or a new disease caused by cousins ​​of these coronaviruses arises, we may have a new weapon at our disposal: the Apple Watch Series 6.

The most common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, fatigue, cough, and shortness of breath. At this time, mild to moderate cases should be treated at home, as hospitals are overwhelmed with severe cases that require immediate attention. And while some patients may not experience any symptoms, others may face a tough battle. This particular passage caught my attention a few weeks ago when The New York Times Associate Editor Jessica Lustig detailed her stressful and exhausting experience treating her husband at home (emphasis mine):

Now there is too much of a rush back and forth, making sure T has a little dinner, just a small bowl of soup, just a snack, really, that he can't smell, that fights nausea to drown, taking his temperature, monitor your oxygen saturation levels with the fingertip pulse oximeter brought by a friend from the pharmacy on the advice of the doctor, drinking tea, dispensing his medications, washing my hands over and over, texting the doctor to tell him that T is worse again, standing next to him as he coughs on the blankets, rubbing his knees through the blankets .

I told you that I started recording my temperature readings a few weeks ago, even if I don't have any symptoms. My opinion is that if I have the disease without showing any signs, these readings could help. If I succeed, the temperature rise I am measuring should inform me that something is not right. But you can't measure cough or fatigue objectively, and you need a pulse oximeter to measure your blood oxygen levels.

That parameter is even more important than your temperature readings when it comes to saving your life. The oxygen saturation level is what will convince your doctor to transfer you to hospital oxygen therapy and then to a ventilator. This is because patients suffering from severe cases of COVID-19 are literally struggling to get that oxygen in. The virus buries itself in the lungs, where it takes over individual cells to replicate, destroying lung tissue in the process.

A leak in early March claimed that the Apple Watch Series 6 would come with a sensor that could measure oxygen levels in the blood. In other words, the world's most popular handheld device could feature exactly the lifesaving function that many coronavirus patients could use.

COVID-19 is not the only disease that will affect blood oxygen levels, and the Apple Watch could detect other diseases that also affect your breathing. But in the very near future, the next Apple Watch could detect oxygen saturation changes as they occur and sound the alarm. In the event of future outbreaks in which hospitals could be overrun, a device like the Apple Watch Series 6 could mean the difference between the life or death of some patients.

A similar concept is already being tested in Cleveland, Ohio, where a team of researchers created a pilot program aimed at detecting changes in blood oxygen levels. Some of the patients who are not sick enough to be admitted are sent home with a device that looks like this:

It's cumbersome, and not exactly trendy, but the wrist monitor sends signals to the cell phone, and that data is then sent to a monitoring station operated by doctors and nurses. "Ultimately, they go home and know that someone is watching their breathing and their oxygen levels, which are the first signs that someone will get sick, and that gives them peace of mind," said Dr. Peter Pronovost. CNN.

The report details the experience of a 54-year-old patient who was sent home using the device on March 27. On April 1, they called him so he could go to the emergency room right away. The sensor sent data that included lower blood oxygen readings and may have saved his life. The patient spent seven days in the hospital, where he received oxygen therapy.

The small device helped save his life. That is what the Apple Watch Series 6 could do. Apple Watch already monitors pulse readings and can perform fast EKGs. Combine that with drop alerts and a blood oxygen sensor, and the Apple Watch could become an invaluable tool during the new coronavirus pandemic. The next Apple Watch will be more expensive than the Masimo SafetyNet device in the images above, but the pulse oximeter in the image above also serves a single purpose.

That said, Apple has yet to confirm the Apple Watch Series 6 blood oxygen sensor. The device is expected to be unveiled in September alongside the iPhone 12.

